More efforts made to make life greener
It goes without saying that protecting the environment is protecting our home. Therefore, in recent years, many people have taken specific and practical action to contribute to creating more green in the world.
This spreads the message and raises awareness about climate change with creative stories.
Efforts include launching green stores, holding events connecting the community, raising awareness, and replicating environmentally-friendly living models.
Such actions are small but have contributed to the habit of protecting and improving the environment.
Treating nature well and living in an environmentally-friendly manner allows everyone to enjoy fresher air, beautiful scenery, and a better quality of life./.