More efforts needed to raise efficiency of external information: conference
Nguyen Trong Nghia, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head its Commission for Information and Education, speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – More innovations are needed in the external information work, on the basis of scientific-technical advances and digital transformation, heard a conference in Hanoi on February 23.
Nguyen Trong Nghia, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head its Commission for Information and Education, said the work helped to promote outcomes of the 13th National Party Congress and the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026 at home and abroad last year.
It also highlighted Vietnam’s efforts and determination to flexibly and effectively control the COVID-19 pandemic, recover production and boost socio-economic development, said Nghia, who is also head of the Steering Committee for External Information Work.
The work has contributed to promoting the image of Vietnam as a nation of independence and self-reliance, with rich culture, and as an active, responsible member of the international community, the official stressed.
He suggested intensifying the technological application and utilising social networks in order to raise the efficiency of the work, saying more publications in foreign languages should be issued.
According to the steering committee, despite the pandemic, the external information work has received great attention of all-level Party Committees and authorities, and localities.
However, it said, there still remain limitations regarding the update and the attractiveness of information./.