More efforts taken to repatriate Nguyen Dynasty’s imperial seal

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to direct the Vietnamese Embassy in France and the Delegation of Vietnam to UNESCO to coordinate with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) and relevant agencies to implement procedures to bring the Nguyen Dynasty’s imperial seal 'Hoang de chi bao' (Treasure of the Emperor) from France to Vietnam as soon as possible, said spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang.