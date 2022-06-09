These pangolins are all rescued from illegal trafficking, hunting, and the rate of being saved and released back into the wild is very low.

Most of pangolins received at the Wildlife Conservation Center in Vietnam are in weak condition. After 30 days of quarantine, and undergoing treatment, on average, about 2 to 3 months, they will be released back into the wild.

Founded in 2014, the Center for Wildlife Conservation in Vietnam has implemented many activities to rescue, breed, advocate for policies, research and conserve 2 types of pangolins in Vietnam including yellow pangolin and Java pangolin.

Initially, many offspring pangolins have been raised at the centre.

To date, the center has cooperated with Cuc Phuong National Park to successfully rescue nearly 1600 pangolins, the largest number in the world, of which 60% of saved pangolins have been released back into the wild safely. /.

VNA