Hanoi (VNA) - Three northern provinces - Lao Cai, Yen Bai and Ha Nam - on August 20 sent a total 100 medical workers to Dong Nai province to assist the southern locality in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

This time Lao Cai sends 40 health workers with training in pandemic prevention and control skills who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.



Previously, Lao Cai has also sent two volunteer groups with nearly 100 medical workers to help Bac Giang and Binh Duong provinces in the fight against COVID-19.



The team of medical workers of Yen Bai province consisted of seven doctors and 23 nurses who specialize in emergency resuscitation.



This is the eighth time Yen Bai has sent medical workers to help other localities in the fight against COVID-19 in both the northern and southern regions, including Ho Chi Minh City.

The province is among a handful of localities in the country that have not recorded any community infections of COVID-19.



The same day, the 30-member delegation of Ha Nam also left for Dong Nai where COVID-19 cases are increasing quickly. About 80 medical workers of Ha Nam are also working in Ho Chi Minh City.



Meanwhile, 113 volunteers from the Nam Dinh University of Nursing in northern Nam Dinh province also arrived in Binh Duong on August 20 to support the pandemic prevention task in the locality.



Also on the same day, Phuong Trang Group handed over 50 oxygen generators worth about 1.7 billion VND (over 74,000 USD) to the Vietnam Fatherland Front committee of the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap to help with the treatment of COVID-19 patients in the locality.



Previously, on August 17, the group also donated 50 oxygen generators and 100 SPO2 tools worth 1.8 billion VND to support Dong Thap./.