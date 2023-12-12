World QR code use in Indonesia exceeds yearly target Bank Indonesia (BI) has reported that the volume of transactions using Quick Response Indonesian Standard (QRIS) codes has exceeded its year-long target.

World Indonesia pins hope on “downstreaming” to attract investment Indonesia’s Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia on December 11 affirmed that the policy for the refinery industry – a process known locally as “downstreaming” including sectors that apply the sustainable principle, is key to achieving Indonesia's investment target of 1.65 quadrillion rupiahs (around 105.67 billion USD) in 2024.

World Thai media spotlights Vietnam's role in global supply chain Thai media on December 11 posted an article highlighting Vietnam's role in a global supply chain that has been undergoing a significant transformation, marked by its increasing importance as a manufacturing hub and a source of high-demand exports.

World Thailand continues mobile grocery store initiative to cut cost of living The Commerce Ministry of Thailand plans to continue operating mobile grocery stores in Bangkok and surrounding provinces to help reduce the cost of living.