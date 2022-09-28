More protection of wild birds needed during migration season
More than 1,000 rare storks have migrated to Lo Go-Xa Mat National Park. (Photo:VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on September 27 asked city and provincial people’s committees, as well as forest protection agencies, to strengthen inspections of the hunting, trading and consumption of wild birds.
During the migratory season (from September to April next year), the hunting and trade of wild birds is forecast to increase.
The forest protection agencies are asked to coordinate with relevant sectors to detect, prevent and strictly handle illegal hunting, trapping, slaughtering, transporting and trading of wild and migratory birds.
Localities are required to step up campaigns, calling on people not to get involved in such acts.
The ministry has also asked localities to guide food service and pet food businesses in the area to sign an undertaking not to buy, sell, display or advertise specimens of wild animals that have no origin.
Veterinary agencies are responsible for strengthening the monitoring, detection and handling of diseases originating from wild birds, affecting the health of humans, livestock and poultry.
Local authorities will strictly handle individuals and business establishments that violate regulations.
The Prime Minister’s Directive No. 04/CT-TTg dated May 17, 2022 mentioned urgent tasks and solutions to conserve wild and migratory birds in the country./.