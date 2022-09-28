Environment #Run4WildlifeHN to return in November The annual race #Run4WildlifeHN will return to Hanoi on November 6 after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Education for Nature – Vietnam (ENV), the country’s first non-governmental organisation focusing on wildlife conservation.

Environment Typhoon Noru keeps central localities awake through the night Leaders of the Frontline Steering Committee for response to Typhoon Noru as well as leaders of central localities stayed awake through the night of September 27 to keep updated on the developments of the storm and promptly give instructions to ensure safety for local people, as the storm swept through the region.

Environment PM orders more urgent measures against Typhoon Noru Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 27 issued an additional dispatch to ministries, sectors and localities, requesting them to apply urgent measures to respond to Noru, an extremely strong storm that is likely to hit the central region soon.

Environment Low-carbon rice production helps Vietnam meet emission target Moving to low-carbon rice production offers the highest potential for Vietnam to meet its goal of cutting methane emissions by 30% by 2030 while boosting the competitiveness of a strategic export item, a new World Bank report says.