Environment Two die as storm Sinlaku sweeps through northern provinces Storm Sinlaku, the second of its kind to enter the East Sea since the beginning of this year, has caused two deaths, according to reports from the provinces at a meeting in Hanoi on August 3.

Society Meeting held to direct response to Storm Sinlaku A meeting took place in Hanoi on August 2 to issue directions on response to Storm Sinlaku, which was forecast to hit Vietnam’s mainland at noon.

Environment Storm Sinlaku enters East Sea, downpours occur in northern, central regions A tropical depression developed into a storm, named Sinlaku, at noon of August 1, becoming the second to enter the East Sea since the beginning of this year.

Environment Thousands of Asian openbills forage for food in central Vietnam Visitors will have a rare chance to see more than 4,000 Asian openbills, an endangered species in Vietnam, congregate near Dam River in Quang Nam province’s Tam Ky town.