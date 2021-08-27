Environment Vietnam ready to join talks on global treaty on marine plastic waste Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has approved a plan for Vietnam to proactively prepare for and take part in the building of a global agreement on ocean plastic pollution.

Environment Wildlife trafficker arrested in Lam Dong province Police in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong have caught red-handed a man while he was transporting and trading a large quantity of illegal wildlife animals.

Environment Vietnam advised to promote just energy transition Vietnam needs to carry out fiscal policies and regulations to promote and improve capacity in renewable energy and energy efficiency, heard the virtual Just Transition Forum in Asia 2021 (JTFA 2021) on September 8.

Environment Thua Thien-Hue: endangered primate released into Bach Ma National Park A red-shanked douc was released into Bach Ma National Park in Phu Loc district in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue on September 9.