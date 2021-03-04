A view of the Vietnam National University (VNU) – Hanoi (Source: vnu.edu.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – More subjects of Vietnamese universities have been added into the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) ranking 2021.

The ranking rated 51 groups of subjects in five fields at 1,500 tertiary education establishments with about 14,000 training programmes.

The Vietnam National University (VNU) – Hanoi’s business and management research major entered the list for the first time, apart from computer science and information system, mechanical engineering, aviation and manufacturing, maths, physics and cosmology which appeared in the previous edition of the ranking.

The Hanoi University of Science and Technology (HUST) had four subjects ranked, including computer science and information system, electrical engineering-electronics, mechanical engineering, aviation and manufacturing, and maths.

The VNU– Hanoi is the only university in Vietnam to have business and management research named in the ranking, placed in the group of 501-550 among 1,161 establishments in the list.

Its computer science and information technology moved down from the group of 501-550 in 2020 to the group of 601-650, ranking second in Vietnam, behind the HUST.

Its math major still stood in the group of 401-450 globally, taking the lead in Vietnam. It is followed by the HUST with a place in the group of 451-500.

Meanwhile, mechanical engineering, aviation and manufacturing returned to the group of 451-500 compared to 2020, behind the HUST in the group of 401-450.

In 2021, the VNU-Hanoi is also the only university in Vietnam to have its physics and cosmology ranked, in the group of 501-550.

As for electrical engineering-electronics, the HUST was still in the group of 401-450 and took the first spot in Vietnam.

The ranking is based on a methodology that assesses each institution on four criteria, including its reputation among academics and employers./.