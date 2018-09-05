The Ho Chi Minh City-based Ton Duc Thang university received a certificate rating it as a four star institution in the UK QS ranking at the academic year opening ceremony on September 4.

The recognition made Ton Duc Thang the first four-star university in Vietnam.

This certification definitely proves that the university is the best public University of Vietnam in various criteria including Teaching, Research, Facilities, Employability, International, Accreditations, Innovation, Art&Culture, Inclusiveness and Social Responsibility.

In early 2015, Ton Duc Thang is the first public university in Vietnam being rated 3/5 stars in the QS ranking.

It aims to be listed in top 500 universities in the world.-VNA