More than 1,000 AO victims in Dong Nai receive free health checks
Dong Nai (VNA) - Over 1,000 victims of Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin in the southern province of Dong Nai received free health checks and consultations from July 1 to 2, at a total cost of over 1 billion VND (43,458 USD).
The organising board of the programme, consisting of the Vietnam Association of Agent Orange/Dioxin Victims (VAVA), the VNVC vaccination chain, Dong Nai General Hospital, and VAVA’s Dong Nai chapter, said it will consider supporting those who need treatment.
Trinh Van Phuong, a 70-year-old victim from Bien Hoa city, was delighted to receive the free check-up as he cannot afford regular health examination.
According to Nguyen Thi Ngoc Phuong, Vice President of the VAVA Central Committee, the majority of victims face economic difficulties and need assistance and care.
The provision of free check-ups is part of the Party and State’s efforts to ease the difficulties and pain the victims suffer.
Figures from the provincial Department of Health show the province is home to more than 14,000 victims of AO/dioxin. All have enjoyed support from the State and care from society./.