F1 cases on the way to quarantine facilities in Ca Mau province (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, (VNA) – Additional 10,811 COVID-19 cases, including 14 imported ones, were confirmed nationwide in the past 24 hours to 6pm on August 24, according to the Ministry of Health.



Of the new cases, Ho Chi Minh City reported 4,627 cases, Binh Duong 3,628, Dong Nai 799, Long An 393, Khanh Hoa 203, Dong Thap 162, Da Nang 153, Tay Ninh 105, Tien Giang 93, Can Tho 72, Hanoi 66, Ba Ria – Vung Tau 64, Kien Giang 61, Binh Thuan 56, Soc Trang and An Giang each 42, Nghe An 28, Phu Yen 24, Dak Lak 21, Binh Phuoc 20, Thua Thien-Hue 13, Ben Tre 12, Vinh Long and Quang Nam each 11, Ha Tinh 10, Hau Giang, Quang Tri and Son La each 9, Bac Lieu and Lang Son each 7, Tra Vinh 6, Thanh Hoa, Lam Dong and Binh Dinh each 5, Ninh Thuan 4; Gia Lai, Bac Ninh and Bac Giang each 3, Quang Binh 2; Quang Ngai, Ha Nam, Hai Phong and Ca Mau each 1.



Vietnam has so far logged 369,267 infections, ranking 66th out of 222 countries and territories.



Since the fourth pandemic wave hit the country on April 27, Vietnam has counted 365,152 cases. Of which, 159,501 recovered.



Also on August 24, 7,663 patients were given the all-clear from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 162,279.



Among those under treatment, 706 are being cared for in ICUs and 27 are treated with ECMO.



There were 348 deaths the same day, including 292 in Ho Chi Minh City, 35 in Binh Duong, 4 in Dong Nai, each 3 in Dong Thap and Tien Giang, each 2 in Ba Ria – Vung Tau and Soc Trang, and each 1 in An Giang, Ben Tre, Binh Dinh, Binh Thuan, Ninh Thuan, Quang Nam and Thua Thien-Hue.



As of August 24, the country's death toll reached 9,014.



A total of 17,6467,353 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far, with 15,725,040 people receiving the first shot and 1,922,313 getting full two jabs./.