Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – As of June, more than 500 containers of waste which failed to meet Vietnam’s import requirements had been re-exported this year, said the Vietnam Maritime Administration on August 11.



Statistics of customs agencies showed nearly 12,300 scrap containers remain at Vietnam’s seaports. Of which, about 7,450 have been stuck for over 90 days.



Under the maritime administration’s instruction, imported scrap containers can be unloaded only if their owners have certificates that prove they are qualified to import scrap, including environmental permits and allocation of import quota.



After China banned imports of 24 types of scrap, the amount imported to Vietnam in recent years has increased. Local firms have imported scrap from many different countries as materials for production, with some forging import permits.



Last year, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc called for urgent measures to improve the management of imports of waste as production material.



The PM directed the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to not issue new scrap import certifications or extend the validation of existing certificates.



The ministry only considers granting the permit when the direct importer can prove a demand for and ability to use the scrap in goods production.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance was tasked with directing customs agencies to hasten clearance for scrap containers of firms or individuals with valid certifications in terms of date and import quota.



The Ministry of Industry and Trade is in charge of strengthening the inspection and monitoring of scrap imports trade and usage.-VNA