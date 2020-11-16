More Vietnamese citizens brought home from Malaysia
More than 290 Vietnamese citizens were flown home from Malaysia on November 15 on a Vietnam Airline flight.
Staff of the Vietnamese Embassy supports citizens with difficult circumstances with pre-departure procedures (Photo: VNA)
The flight was arranged by the Vietnamese authorities, the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia and the national flag carrier.
Passengers on board include pregnant women, the elderly, children under 18 years old, labourers with expired contracts and people in extremely difficult circumstances.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, disease prevention measures were strictly carried out during the flight. Upon landing at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, the flight crew and all passengers were given health check-ups and quarantined.
More repatriation flights are set to be conducted to bring Vietnamese citizens home, depending on their needs, and quarantine capacity in Vietnam.
Earlier this month, competent authorities joined hands to bring home nearly 290 citizens from Malaysia./.