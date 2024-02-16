Business VinFast introduces first right-hand drive electric vehicles Vietnamese automotive manufacturer, VinFast, has officially launched its first right-hand drive electric vehicles for the Indonesian market at the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) 2024.

Business Petrol prices rise by over 700 VND per litre Petrol prices were increased by over 700 VND per litre by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance, starting from 3 pm on February 15.

Business New policy may have adverse impacts on bancassurance A new regulation on banning commercial banks from selling insurance together with banking services will negatively affect banks’ bancassurance revenue in the future, some analysts have claimed.

Business PM orders measures to ensure supply of power, fuel Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered solutions to ensure the supply of electricity and coal and gas for electricity production in the coming time.