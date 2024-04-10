Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a working session with the military-run telecommunications service provider Viettel in Hanoi on April 9 regarding the group’s research and production activities in the high-tech defence industry.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the working session with Viettel (Photo: VNA)

Chinh stressed that products researched and developed by Viettel, especially strategic ones, have been contributing to laying a foundation for building the nation's proactive, self-reliant, self-sufficient, dual-use, and modern defence industry. They help promote the internal strength to develop the sector as the spearhead of the national industry.



-National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended a Vietnam - China people’s friendship meeting that also saw the presence of many intellectuals, scholars, researchers on Vietnam, and representatives of businesses and young people in Beijing on April 9.

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (second from right) and a Chinese delegate at the people’s friendship meeting in Beijing on April 9. (Photo: VNA)

President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Phan Anh Son said that over the past years, VUFO and its member organisations have actively coordinated with the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC), other people's organisations, and localities of China to hold many meaningful activities helping educate people, particularly the young, on the two countries' traditional friendship.



-National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended a Vietnam - China seminar on State-owned enterprises (SoE) reform and management of state capital at enterprises in Beijing on April 9.

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attends the seminar in Beijing on April 9. (Photo: VNA)

The event, part of the top legislator's official visit to China, saw the presence of Vietnamese and Chinese officials and 250 delegates representing over 100 businesses of the two countries.



-Chairman of the National Assembly (NA)'s Economic Committee Vu Hong Thanh on April 9 met with Chairman of the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee of the National People’s Congress of China (NPC) Zhong Shan in Beijing within the framework of the official visit to China by NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

At the meeting between Chairman of the National Assembly's Economic Committee Vu Hong Thanh and Chairman of the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee of the National People’s Congress of China (NPC) Zhong Shan. (Photo: VNA)

The two sides agreed that the meeting is of significance and a concrete step for the two committees to discuss measures to effectively implement the common perception reached between the two countries' top Party and State leaders as stated in the Vietnam-China Joint Declarations issued in 2022 and 2023 and the spirit and content of the new cooperation agreement recently signed by NA Chairman Hue and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the NPC Zhao Leji during Hue's official visit.



-The Presidents of the Solidarity Front for the Development of Cambodian Motherland (SFDCM), the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC), and the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) gathered at their 5th conference in Vientiane on April 9.

The fifth conference of the presidents of the Cambodian, Lao, and Vietnamese fronts in Vientiane on April 9 (Photo: VNA)

The event saw the presence of President of the SFDCM National Council Samdech Mem Sam An, President of the LFNC Central Committee Sinlavong Khoutphaythoune, and President of the VFF Central Committee Do Van Chien.



-Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son hosted a reception on April 9 for Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican's Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations who is on a visit to the country.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (right) and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations of the Vatican. (Photo: VNA)

Welcoming Gallagher's first visit to Vietnam as the Holy See's Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations, Son said he believes that the visit will contribute to promoting good relations between Vietnam and the Holy See.



-The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on April 9 discussed and imposed disciplinary measures on some Party members committing wrongdoings in the provinces of Vinh Phuc, Quang Ngai, Phu Yen, Ha Giang, and Gia Lai.



Given the content, nature, level, consequences, and causes of their wrongdoings and pursuant to the Party's regulations on disciplinary measures for violating Party members, the Secretariat decided to expel all the seven individuals from the Party.



-The tax sector’s total state budget revenue in the first quarter of 2024 was estimated at 490.2 trillion VND (19.64 billion USD), equal to 33% of the estimate for the year, and 10.9% higher than the figure of the same period last year, the General Department of Taxation announced on April 9.



Of the total revenue, domestic revenue was estimated at 474.46 trillion VND, equal to 32.9% of the estimate for 2024, an increase of 11.5% over the same period in 2023.



-Workplace well-being is on an “upward trajectory” throughout Asia-Pacific, with Vietnam (65.09) leading the region, according to a recent study by Asia's largest mental health care company Intellect.



Other leading countries include Thailand (65.01), the Philippines (64.44), Malaysia (64.22), Singapore (63.98), Japan (63.77), China (63.61), and Indonesia (63.55).



-Vietnam sent more than 35,900 labourers to work abroad under contracts in the first quarter of 2024, according to the Department of Overseas Labour under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA).



Japan and Taiwan (China) continued to be the largest recipients of Vietnamese guest workers. Other markets included the Republic of Korea (RoK), China, Singapore, Romania, Thailand, Macau (China), Saudi Arabia and Hungary.



-The People’s Committee of the southern province of Binh Duong, in collaboration with the British Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, organised a conference on green energy on April 9, aiming to optimise the use of renewable energy and facilitate knowledge exchange between the locality and experts on sustainable energy development.



On this occasion, the Eastern International University, Becamex IDC, the UK's Q-Energy and the British Chamber of Commerce Vietnam, announced a cooperation project on energy solutions.