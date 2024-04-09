Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (right) and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations of the Vatican. (Photo:VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son hosted a reception on April 9 for Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican's Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations who is on a visit to the country.



Welcoming Gallagher's first visit to Vietnam as the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations, Son said he believes that the visit will contribute to promoting good relations between Vietnam and the Holy See.



He also said that it is an opportunity for the Archbishop to witness the dynamic development of Vietnam, as well as the rich and vibrant religious life of the Catholic community in Vietnam.



Minister Son affirmed that the State of Vietnam consistently implements the policy of respecting and ensuring freedom of belief and religion of all people, and emphasised the importance of the great national unity, in which religion is one of the resources contributing to the construction and development of the country.



He also said that the State of Vietnam always pays attention to and creates favourable conditions for religions, including Catholicism, to operate and develop in line with the Constitution and the law. He highly appreciated and expressed the wish that the Vietnamese Catholic community will continue promoting good Catholic moral values in social life, actively participate in patriotic emulation movements and healthcare, education, vocational training, social security and poverty reduction activities, thus actively contributing to the development and prosperity of the country and the Catholic Church in the spirit of "accompanying the nation" and "a good Catholic is a good citizen".



Hailing the positive developments in Vietnam - Holy See relations over the past time which was reflected through high-level visits and meetings, the results of negotiation rounds of the Vietnam - Vatican Joint Working Group and the fact that the two sides have upgraded their relationship to the level of Resident Papal Representative in Vietnam, Son proposed that the two sides continue to effectively maintain high-level exchanges, contacts and dialogue mechanisms and promote the role of the Holy See's Resident Representative in Vietnam. He affirmed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant authorities will create conditions for the Vatican's resident representative to successfully fulfil his mission, contributing to the further development of the relationship between Vietnam and the Holy See in the coming time.



Gallagher, for his part, said he was impressed by Vietnam's socio-economic development and external relations. He said he was glad to see the Vietnamese Catholic Church growing and actively participating in social activities, especially during the COVID-19 period, voicing his belief that the Vietnamese Catholic community will make more contributions to the country’s development.



Sharing Son's assessment of the sound relationship between Vietnam and the Holy See, Gallagher agreed to promote exchanges and strengthen cooperation between the two sides through the Vietnam - Vatican Joint Working Group mechanism as well as at multilateral and international forums.



He hoped that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Vietnamese agencies and localities will continue to create favourable conditions for the activities of the Holy See's Resident Representative and believed that the relationship between the two sides will continue to make important progress.



Within the framework of the visit, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations will meet with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra and visit the Archdioceses of Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Hue./.