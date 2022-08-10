☀️ Morning digest August 10
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 9 for Lt. Gen. Hun Manet, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) and Commander of the Royal Cambodian Army.
The President expressed his hope that Hun Manet’s visit will significantly contribute to the success of the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Year 2022 marking the 55th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties (June 24, 1967). Read full story
- The same day, Politburo member and permanent member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s Central Committee Vo Van Thuong also received Hun Manet, who is also a member of the Standing Committee of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) Central Committee.
Hun Manet said Cambodia will forever maintain and nurture its friendship with Vietnam and strengthen the bilateral partnership to develop amidst the complex global situation.Read full story
- Minister of Public Security To Lam has asked the new UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam, Pauline Tamesis, to further promote cooperation between his ministry and UN agencies in transnational crime combat and peacekeeping.
At a reception for the UN Resident Coordinator in Hanoi on August 9, Lam noted that the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security has always coordinates closely with UN agencies in crime prevention and control, gender equality promotion and security, even amid the COVID-19 spread.Read full story
-Vietnam wishes to maintain and further expand cooperation with Israel in multiple areas, including trade and economy, science and technology, and innovative start-ups, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Israel Ly Duc Trung on August 9.
The newly-appointed ambassador made the statement in a reception hosted by Israeli President Isaac Herzog after he presented his credentials to the President in Tel Aviv. Read full story
-The Association for Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin (VAVA) has been adopting innovative methods to maximise support and donations from organisations and individuals for AO/dioxin victims.
According to Nguyen Van Khanh, VAVA Vice Chairman and Director of the fund for AO/dioxin victims in Vietnam, by the end of June 2022, the fund had raised over 3 trillion VND (over 128 million USD) to assist AO/dioxin victims and their families.Read full story
-The northern mountainous province of Yen Bai has received and implemented 21 programmes and projects funded by the World Bank (WB) with total investment of 4.67 trillion VND (199.65 million USD) since 2000, according to a local official.
Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Huy Tuan told WB Country Director for Vietnam Carolyn Turk on August 9 that 18 out of the 21 projects have been put into use, while three are underway.Read full story
-The southern province of Binh Duong posted a trade surplus of 6.6 billion USD in the first seven months of this year, the provincial People’s Committee reported at a meeting on August 9.
Between January and July, the locality’s export value reached 21.8 billion USD, a rise of 7.1% year-on-year. Meanwhile, its import revenue was nearly 15.2 billion USD, down 5.7 percent year-on-year.Read full story/.