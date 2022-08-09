

Politburo member and permanent member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam CPV )’s Central Committee Vo Van Thuong (right) receives Hun Manet, member of the Standing Committee of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) Central Committee and Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, in Hanoi on August 9. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member and permanent member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s Central Committee Vo Van Thuong received Hun Manet, member of the Standing Committee of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) Central Committee and Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, in Hanoi on August 9.



Hun Manet, who is also Commander of the Royal Cambodian Army, expressed his delight that the two countries are celebrating the 55th anniversary of their diplomatic ties with various events, including a ceremony held in commemoration of the 45th anniversary of the historical journey made by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen to overthrow Pol Pot’s genocidal regime (June 20, 1977 – 2022).



Cambodia will forever maintain and nurture its friendship with Vietnam and strengthen the bilateral partnership to develop amidst the complex global situation, the Cambodian official said.



He informed Thuong on the outcomes of his visit to enhance cooperation between the two Parties and States, particularly between their young army officers and youths. He also thanked Vietnam for supporting Cambodia’s tenure as ASEAN Chair this year and at international and regional forums.



For his part, Thuong emphasised that the CPV and CPP share common roots from the Indochinese Communist Party, and expressed his pleasure at the thriving relations between the two countries, with defence cooperation as a pillar. He expected the two Parties to remain united and keep supporting each other for future progress.



Vietnam is willing to support Cambodia in promoting external affairs, he said, noting that he is confident that under the leadership of King Sihamoni and the CPP, Cambodia will continue building a prosperous and developed country./.