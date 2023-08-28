☀️ Morning digest August 28
The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
- President Vo Van Thuong offered incense to President Ho Chi Minh at the late leader’s temple on Ba Vi Mountain on the outskirts of Hanoi on August 27, on the occasion of his 54th death anniversary and 54 years of implementing his testament.
On the 21st day of the 7th lunar month in 1969, President Ho Chi Minh passed away. His testament is an invaluable asset to the Vietnamese people and realising the testament is the way they express gratitude to their beloved leader. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh stressed the need to research, develop and reach self-reliance in technology, products and services for cybersecurity and safety in Vietnam while chairing the second meeting of the National Steering Committee on Cyber Security and Safety in Hanoi on August 25.
PM Chinh, who is also head of the committee, said hailed members of the committee and its sub-committees for fulfilling major tasks regarding cybersecurity, network information safety, national defence tasks on cyberspace, and fight against malicious and harmful information. Read full story
- Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and a delegation from Singapore arrived in Hanoi on August 27, beginning a three-day official visit to Vietnams at the invitation of his counterpart Pham Minh Chinh. This is his fifth visit to Vietnam by Lee Hsien Loong as Prime Minister of Singapore, showing the closeness and cohesion between the two countries. Read full story
- National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has officially entered the top 10 international airlines of 2023, according to the rankings conducted by Bounce, a US-based luggage storage service company that operates in over 1,000 cities worldwide.
Bounce's experts scored 60 global airlines based on criteria such as on-time flight performance, the number of cancellations/delays, quality of in-flight services, onboard meals, seating, staff service, ground support, among others. Read full story
- A programme and a seminar on green technology and carbon credit were held in Dong Nai on August 26 as part of the Innovative Entrepreneurship Day 2023 in the southern province (Techfest DongNai) and the Dong Nai technology-equipment and trade fair.
The seminar looked into opportunities and challenges to the inevitable trend of growing green to integrate into the world, businesses’ experiences in environmental protection, and policies in support of enterprises that are looking towards green technology and green future. Read full story
- The STEAMese Festival 2023 with the theme of igniting creativity and unlocking passion, took place in Hanoi on August 27, attracting the participation of numerous students, parents, teachers, and educational institutions.
The event was organised by the STEAM for Vietnam organization, UNICEF in Vietnam, the US Embassy’s American Center, and Phenikaa University. Read full story
- The Vietnamese Embassy in Slovakia has held a ceremony to congratulate the Vietnamese community there on being recognised as the 14th ethnic minority group of the host country.
Speaking at the August 25 event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Slovakia Nguyen Tuan stressed that the Slovak Government's recognition of the Vietnamese community as the 14th ethnic minority group is a testament to their active role in Slovakia's development, thus making more effective contributions to the fine development of Vietnam-Slovakia friendship. Read full story
- The Vietnam national under-23 team defended their AFF U23 Championship title with a 6-5 victory against Indonesia in penalty shootout in Rayong Stadium, Thailand on August 26 night. Read full story./.