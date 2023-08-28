Politics Infographic Vietnam - Singapore Strategic Partnership Vietnam and Singapore officially established diplomatic relations in 1973 and elevated the relationship to a strategic partnership in 2013. Over the past half a century the relationship has become increasingly close with a high degree of reliability.

Politics Singaporean PM begins official visit to Vietnam Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and a delegation from Singapore arrived in Hanoi on August 27, beginning a three-day official visit to Vietnams at the invitation of his counterpart Pham Minh Chinh. ​

Politics State President offers incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh State President Vo Van Thuong offered incense to President Ho Chi Minh at the late leader’s temple on Ba Vi Mountain in the outskirts of Hanoi on August 27, on the occasion of his 54th death anniversary and 54 years of implementing his testament.

Politics Uzbekistan’s Independence Day celebrated in Hanoi The Vietnam-Uzbekistan Friendship Association held a friendship exchange event in Hanoi on August 27 to mark the Vietnam’s 78th National Day (September 2, 1945-2023) and Uzbekistan’s 32nd Independence Day (September 1, 1991-2023).