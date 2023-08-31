☀️ Morning digest August 31
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
– President Vo Van Thuong on August 30 decided to reduce death penalties to life sentences for 11 prisoners.
The commutation is within the jurisdiction of the State President as stipulated in the Constitution and law, and at the proposals the Chief Judge of the Supreme People’s Court, Prosecutor General of the Supreme People's Procuracy and Chairman of the Presidential Office. This decision demonstrates the leniency and humanitarian policy of the Party and the State, creating conditions for prisoners to return to their families and the community. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will lead a delegation of Vietnam to attend the 43rd ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings in Jakarta, Indonesia, from September 4-7 at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Read full story
– Vietnam always attaches importance to enhancing relations with Japan through all channels including Party, State, ministries, sectors, locality-to-locality and people-to-people exchanges, and business connections, said Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue.
Receiving President of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CPD) Izumi Kenta in Hanoi on August 30, the NA leader appreciated Japanese political parties’ high level of consensus on further supporting and enhancing cooperation with Vietnam, saying it is an extremely important foundation for preparing for and shaping the next five decades of cooperation between the two countries. Read full story
- Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu and First Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Vladimir Titov co-chaired the 12th Vietnam-Russia defence and security strategy dialogue in Moscow on August 29.
While in Moscow, Vu paid a courtesy visit to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and met former Prime Minister Mikhail Fradkov. Read full story
– A Party and authority delegation from Dongxing city and Fangcheng of China visited Quang Ninh province’s border city of Mong Cai on August 30 on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945-2023).
At the reception for the Chinese delegation, Chairman of the city People’s Committee Ho Quang Huy noted that the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership as well as the traditional relationship between Mong Cai and Fangcheng have continuously been consolidated and promoted. Read full story
– The Hanoi Union of Friendship Organisations (HAUFO) in coordination with embassies of ASEAN countries in the capital city organised an international art exchange programme to celebrate the 56th founding anniversary of the bloc (August 8) and the 78th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2).
In his remarks, HAUFO President Nguyen Ngoc Ky stressed that regional cooperation, friendship and connectivity within the ASEAN framework remains a priority in Vietnam’s foreign policy of diversification and multilateralisation of relations. Read full story
- A seminar took place in the southern province of Dong Nai on August 30 to assess the local pilot wild elephant conservation programme towards harmonious coexistence.
The project is part of a joint effort between the Vietnamese Government and Humane Society International (HSI). By using camera traps to create individual photo IDs and profiles for each animal, while monitoring human-elephant conflict incidents and conducting elephant distribution surveys, it aims to better understand elephants, their movements and behaviour to help humanely mitigate human-elephant conflict, which threatens this endangered sub-population of Asia’s elephants. Read full story./.