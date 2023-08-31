Politics Vietnamese embassies in Thailand, Cambodia celebrate National Day The Vietnamese embassies in Thailand and Cambodia on August 30 held separate ceremonies to celebrate the 78th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and the National Day (September 2).

Politics 78th National Day: Vietnam posts proud achievements in development On the morning of September 2, 1945, in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh Square, President Ho Chi Minh reads the Declaration of Independence, marking the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam (now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam). Over the past 78 years, Vietnam has overcome various difficulties to post many proud achievements in fields.

Politics Full-time NA deputies discuss land acquisition, valuation methods Full-time National Assembly (NA) deputies gave opinions on the amended Land Law during its session on August 30, with a focus on regulations of land acquisition for the purposes of socio-economic development and land valuation methods.

Politics Vietnam, Russia hold 12th defense, security strategy session Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu and First Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Vladimir Titov co-chaired the 12th Vietnam-Russia defense and security strategy dialogue in Moscow on August 29.