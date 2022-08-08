☀️ Morning digest August 8
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits Terminal S8 on Cau Giay street of the Nhon-Hanoi Station urban railway. (Photo: VNA)- Elevated sections of the urban railway from Nhon to Hanoi Station must be completed before December 31, 2022 Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said at a meeting with contractors and leaders of concerned ministries and Hanoi on August 7. Read full story
- Ngoc Linh ginseng deserves the "National treasure" title, and it is necessary to strongly promote the role of this treasure in improving people's livelihoods, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc said when attending a workshop seeking ways to developing this kind of ginseng into a national brand in the central province of Quang Nam on August 6. Read full story
- Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Hong Thao has pledged to make more contributions to the progress and development of international law, for peace, friendship, cooperation and sustainable development in the world.
Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Hong Thao (Photo: VNA)Speaking at the 73rd session of the International Law Commission (ILC) on August 5, the ambassador, on behalf of the Asian States regional group, spoke highly of efforts by the commission as well as its contributions and support to developing countries. Read full story
- Vietnam and Israel have made progress during the recently eleventh round of negotiations on a free trade agreement (FTA) between the two countries. Read full story
- The Vietnamese Embassy in Morocco and Côte d'Ivoire has recently collaborated with the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency and the Côte d'Ivoire Chamber of Commerce and Industry to organise a webinar connecting businesses of the two countries, and introducing the Vietnamese market. Read full story
- Scientists at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)’s National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune are training experts from Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Sri Lanka and Thailand to tackle monkeypox amidst escalating concerns over the disease.
As part of India’s response to protecting its population from the new threat, NIV scientists are training their counterparts in these countries on testing, clinical symptoms, case definitions, sample collection, and equipment required for testing. Read full story
- A breast milk bank, the largest of its kind in Vietnam, was inaugurated at Hung Vuong Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City on August 6.
The facility with a total investment capital of 6 billion VND (256,500 USD) is able to pasteurise 62 litres of milk per day. Read full story
- Vietnam claimed 183 medals, including 65 golds, 62 silvers and 56 bronzes, ranking third on the medal table at the 11th ASEAN Para Games, which concluded in Surakarta, Indonesia, on August 6.
Vietnamese national flags are raised at a medal ceremony of the 11th ASEAN Para Games in Indonesia. (Photo: VNA)It was the highest number of medals Vietnam has ever achieved since it hosted the Games in 2003. The Vietnamese team initially set a target to gain 35 – 40 gold medals at the regional games. Read full story./.