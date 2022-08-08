Politics Vietnam, Laos contribute greatly to ASEAN Community building: Lao Deputy PM Vietnam and Laos have made great contributions to the building of the ASEAN Community, Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleumasay Kommasith has affirmed.

Politics Vietnamese leaders extend sympathy to Cuba over oil tank explosion Top Vietnamese leaders have sent messages of sympathy to their Cuban counterparts over severe losses caused by a massive blaze in an oil storage facility in Cuba’s province of Matanzas on August 5.

Politics Important anniversaries of Vietnam-Laos relations marked in Cuba The Vietnamese Embassy in Cuba, in collaboration with the Lao Embassy, held a ceremony in Havana on August 5 to celebrate the 60th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic relations and the 45th anniversary of the signing of their Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.

Politics PM chairs meeting of National Steering Committee for Comprehensive Finance The domestic financial market has developed rapidly with outstanding results on the basis of cutting-edge technologies, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said at a meeting of the National Steering Committee for Comprehensive Finance in Hanoi on August 6.