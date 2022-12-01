☀️ Morning digest December 1
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 30 chaired a meeting with People’s Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities and Vietnamese embassies and representative agencies abroad on vaccine diplomacy.
The event, which was held in both face-to-face and virtual forms, focused on reviewing outcomes of the work in the past and drawing lessons to push up economic diplomacy in the new situation. Read full story
- National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has affirmed that his ongoing Australia visit aims to further deepen the strategic partnership and cooperation between the two legislatures, not only bilaterally but also at multilateral forums, towards the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Australia diplomatic relations next year.
Hue, who has been on an official visit to Australia from November 30 to December 3, made the statement during his talks with President of the Senate Sue Lines and Speaker of the House of Representatives Milton Dick in Canberra on November 30. Read full story
- Two ships of the Indian Navy, the multi-role stealth frigate INS Shivalik and the INS Kamorta corvette, on November 30 docked at Nha Rong port for a three-day friendly visit to Ho Chi Minh City.
The visit aims to strengthen cultural exchange and tighten bilateral friendship and cooperation between the two armies and navies on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-India diplomatic ties. Read full story
- General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Vu Viet Trang has expressed her wish that cooperation contents between VNA and the Mexican Labour Party (PT) would be added to the cooperation agenda of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the PT in the coming time to enhance relations and mutual understanding between the people of the two countries. Read full story
- After strong growth in the previous quarter, Vietnam’s currency bond market contracted 0.2% due to a decline in the Government bond market and slower growth in corporate bonds.
On an annual basis, the market increased 21.1% to 97.4 billion USD, according to a recent report by the Asian Development Bank (ADB). Read full story
- The People’s Council of Quang Binh province had a meeting with Dutch company Pondera on November 30 to discuss the possibility of cooperation in a wind farm project in the central locality.
The company introduced some outstanding wind power projects it has carried out in the Netherlands and other European countries. It also analysed advantageous factors and potential of nearshore and offshore wind power in Quang Binh. Read full story./.