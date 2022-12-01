Politics Infographic Vietnam - Australia Strategic Partnership Vietnam and Australia established strategic partnership in 2018 and since then the bilateral relations have been further strengthened across the fields.

Politics Romania’s National Day celebrated in HCM City The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) on November 30 hosted a get-together to mark the 104th National Day of Romania (December 1, 1918 – 2022).

Politics Vietnamese, Lao young army officers increase exchanges Young army officers of Vietnam and Laos gathered at a talk in Hanoi on November 30 to discuss effective measures and models to increase bilateral exchanges and cooperation in various spheres.

Politics Vietnam News Agency, Mexican Labour Party boost cooperative ties General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Vu Viet Trang has expressed her wish that cooperation contents between VNA and the Mexican Labour Party (PT) would be added into the cooperation agenda of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the PT in the coming time to enhance relations and mutual understanding between the people of the two countries.