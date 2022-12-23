Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

-Indonesian President Joko Widodo warmly welcomed and highly evaluated the important significance of the visit to Indonesia by Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc ahead of the 10th anniversary of bilateral strategic partnership next year, during their talks in Jakarta on December 22.



President Widodo said the visit will create new impetus for the extensive and practical development of the bilateral ties. Congratulating Vietnam on its achievements in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, maintaining economic growth and ensuring social security, he affirmed that Vietnam is a partner of strategic importance of Indonesia in the region.



-Vietnam and Indonesia have agreed to lift two-way trade to 15 billion USD or above before 2028, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo told the press following their talks in Jakarta on December 22.



The two leaders said the talks had been a success, and the two sides reached consensus on a number of important cooperation areas.



-Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyen Hoa Binh has described the settlement of corruption cases as positive steps by the courts in 2022, noting that major cases will be brought to trial next year.



In 2022, the people's courts at all levels have continued to perform many important political tasks amid numerous difficulties and challenges of the domestic and global political security, socio-economic situation, he told a national teleconference held by the Supreme People's Court on December 22.

-The Investigation Security Agency under the Ministry of Public Security has decided to arrest and launch criminal proceedings against Vice Chairman of the Hanoi Municipal People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung on charge of receiving bribes in accordance with Article 354 of the Penal Code, in a case related to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hanoi and other cities and provinces.



Vu Hong Nam, a former official of the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan, was also arrested and prosecuted for the same charge.



-Seven foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs) on December 22 were granted the Vietnamese Prime Minister’s certificate of merit for their contributions to the country’s socio-economic development as well as its COVID-19 prevention and control in the 2020-2022 period.



They are The Clinton Health Access Initiative, Inc. (CHAI/the US), Fred Hollow Foundation (FHF/Australia), Fredrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES/Germany), Giving It Back To Kids (GIBTK/the US), Good Neighbours International (GNI/the Republic of Korea), The VinaCapital Foundation (VCF/the US), and World Vision International (WVI/the US).



-Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on December 22 lauded the Russia-Vietnam oil and gas joint venture Vietsovpetro and the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) for their achievements in 2022, contributing to ensuring energy security, state budget revenue, and economic diplomacy.



During her visit to Vietsovpetro in Vung Tau city in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, the Vice President urged Petrovietnam and its subsidiary Vietsovpetro to concretise the Resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress, affirming their locomotive role in energy security and national defence and security.



-HSBC has raised Vietnam’s growth forecast from 7.6% to 8.1% this year but revised down the forecast for next year from 6% to 5.8%.



According to the lender, the growth of this year still benefits from the advantages in Vietnam's post-pandemic reopening, but challenges will have heavier impacts on the country next year, especially when the effects of reopening are fading and the impacts of high inflation are clearer.



-A delegation of Phu Yen province, led by Cao Thi Hoa An, Standing Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairwoman of the People’s Council, is paying a working visit to Germany from December 20-23 to seek investment opportunities here.



On December 21, the delegation and the German Association for Small and Medium-sized Businesses (BVMW) held a workshop introducing the central province's potential and advantages to German firms.



-Next-generation e-commerce platform Shopdi, equipped with blockchain, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and Big Data technologies launched in Ho Chi Minh City on December 22.



Shopdi will offer shopping and 'shoppertainment' (shopping and entertainment) experiences to users, with dedication to authentic products and special products with limited editions.



-Nguyen Van Danh, Vice Chairman of Binh Duong province, a magnet for foreign investment in the South, hosted a reception on December 22 for a delegation from Japan’s Toyama prefecture led by Governor Nitta Hachiro.



The governor said the delegation comprises more than 20 enterprises of Toyama which have interests in the investment environment in the southern province.