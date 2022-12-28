Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

-The Politburo has decided to give stern criticism of Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and demand him to make serious self-criticism, learn from lessons and promptly direct remedy for violations and mistakes at the Foreign Ministry and report to the Politburo.



The decision was made at a meeting of the Party Central Committee's Politburo and Secretariat chaired by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in Hanoi on December 27.Read full story



-Vietnam’s second sapper unit for United Nations (UN) peacekeeping operations stepped out at a ceremony held by the Ministry of National Defence in Hanoi on December 27.



With 203 members, including 22 female sappers, the unit is expected to be sent to the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).Read full story



-Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man launched the first Dien Hong award – the national press award on the NA and People’s Councils, during a ceremony in Hanoi on December 27.



Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman Man highlighted the significance of the award which is concurrent with the 75th anniversary of the Vietnamese NA’s general election, giving journalists as well as voters and people nationwide an insight into activities of the legislature and People’s Councils, and creating social consensus on their decisions.Read full story



-Vietnam’s aquatic products are expected to earn about a record 11 billion USD from export this year, up 23.8% annually and 22% compared to the plan, said Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien.



He revealed the figures during a recent conference of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD)’s Vietnam Directorate of Fisheries (DoF) to review its 2022 activities and launch 2023 tasks.Read full story



-The agro-forestry-fishery export turnover in 2022 posted a new record, hitting over 53.2 billion USD in 2022, a year-on-year increase of 9.3%, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).



The ministry reported that the sector enjoyed a trade surplus of 8.5 billion USD, 30% higher than that of 2021. Read full story



-Credit growth reached about 13% this year as of December 27, Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Dao Minh Tu told a press conference in Hanoi on tasks for the banking sector next year.



Most of credit was for production and trade, said Deputy Director in charge of the SBV’s Department of Credit for Economic Sectors Ha Thu Giang.Read full story



-The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on December 27 organised a conference to review the implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) over the last two years.



Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh said that since August 2020, Vietnam and the EU have seen positive results in their two-way trade despite the COVID-19 pandemic.Read full story



-The Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)'s Executive Council held the second session of the ninth tenure (2022-2027) to review the outcomes of the 9th National Buddhist Congress and implement its Resolution.



Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon, chairman of the council, said that in the 2022-2027 period, the Executive Council is determined to uphold discipline and precepts as well as the spirit of solidarity and harmony; build and develop a strong VBS in international integration; and stay firm on the path of serving the ideal of "Dharma - Nation - Socialism".Read full story/.