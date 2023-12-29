Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue held a working session with leaders of Thai Nguyen on December 28 to review the northern province's new-style rural area building work.

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue visits a patient at Dinh Hoa general hospital (Photo: VNA)

In implementing the national target programme for new-style rural area building for the 2021-2025 period, Thai Nguyen province has achieved significant progress this year. Out of 126 communes in the province, 118, or 93.7%, have met the criteria for new-style rural areas.Read full text



-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has affirmed the tangible results of digital transformation in 2023 that have a positive impact on overall socio-economic development at the seventh meeting of the National Committee for Digital Transformation on December 28.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (standing) speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

PM Chinh, who is also chairman of the committee, highlighted key achievements last year, including the effective implementation of the National Digital Data Year and the National Population Database, improved online public services and digital infrastructure, with nearly 80% of the Vietnamese population now using the Internet. Furthermore, greater attention has been paid to cybersecurity and information safety.Read full text



-The National Office for Poverty Reduction has reported a multidimensional poverty rate of 2.93% at the end of 2023, indicating a 1.1 percentage point decrease.

Poverty rate in impoverished districts went down by 5.62 percentage points to approximately 33% and that in ethnic minority areas dropped to 17.82%, meeting targets set by the National Assembly and the Government. Read full text



-The authorities of the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang and China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region jointly organised a ceremony on December 28 to announce the upgrade of the pair of Tra Linh (Vietnam)-Longbang (China) border gates into international ones.

Vietnamese and Chinese delegates press the buttons to mark the start of customs clearance at the pair of Tra Linh-Longbang international border gates (Photo: VNA)

Cao Bang and Baise city of China are currently connected through three pairs of border gates, which are Soc Giang-Pingmeng, Tra Linh-Longbang (which includes the Na Doong-Na Ray crossing) and Po Peo-Yuewei, along with the Dinh Phong-Xinxing border crossing. However, the Tra Linh-Longbang border gates are located on the most convenient route connecting the Southwest region of China to ASEAN countries.Read full text



-As many as 29,000 farmer households in the Mekong Delta province of Song Trang benefited from the Vietnam Sustainable Agriculture Transformation (VnSAT) project funded by the World Bank, heard a conference to review the project in the locality on December 28.

The sub-project in Soc Trang (VnSAT Soc Trang) is invested by the provicial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, and implemented by the VnSAT Soc Trang management board.Read full text/.