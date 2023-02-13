Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held talks with Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah right after meeting with members of the House of Bolkiah in Bandar Seri Begawan capital on February 11 morning.



Sultan Bolkiah affirmed that Brunei always treasures and wishes to keep developing its partnership with Vietnam, especially in economy, trade, investment, education and agriculture.Read full text



-Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also held a roundtable discussion with Brunei energy and oil and gas enterprises in Bandar Seri Begawan capital on February 11, as part of his ongoing visit to Brunei.



Delegates discussed and proposed new business ideas and opportunities to lift bilateral economic, trade and investment ties, especially in energy and oil and gas.Read full text



-The same day Chinh received Minister of Finance and Economy II of Brunei Dato Seri Setia Dr Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew Abdullah, the last activity in his two-day official visit to the country.Read full text



-The official visits to Singapore and Brunei by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation from February 8-11 have been successful, contributing to lifting Vietnam-Singapore strategic partnership and Vietnam-Brunei comprehensive partnership to a greater height, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son.



Talking with the press about the outcomes of the visits, Minister Son said they were the first visits to the Southeast Asian countries by the Vietnamese PM since the 13th National Party Congress and the COVID-19 outbreak. It was also the first visit to Singapore by the PM after nearly five years and the first to Brunei after nearly 16 years.Read full text



-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 12 asked to the Red River Delta region to make most of its potential and advantages for rapid and sustainable development so as to lead the country’s economic restructuring and growth model transformation.



The PM made the requirement while chairing a conference in Quang Ninh province on the implementation of the Government’s Action Programme to realise the Politburo’s Resolution on directions for socio-economic development and defence and security assurance in the Red River Delta to 2030, with a vision to 2045.Read full text



-Ship 378 of Brigade 167 under the Naval Region 2 and HMS Spey, the British Royal Navy’s offshore patrol vessel, conducted a joint exercise on the waters of Ba Ria-Vung Tau province on February 11.



The two sides exercised together in terms of mobilising the squad, carrying out procedures for greeting each other at sea and exchanging information, and implementing the Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea (CUES) of the navies of Western Pacific countries.Read full text



-The rescue mission of the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security discovered and coordinated with international forces to rescue a victim trapped in the rubble caused by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey on February 11, the first day of their rescue operation in Adiyaman city.



All 76 Vietnamese military personnel together with about 40 tonnes of relief goods and equipment are now ready to depart for Turkey to assist the country in recovery efforts following the devastating earthquake.Read full text



-During a conference in Hanoi on February 11, the General Department of Logistics assigned tasks to the military medicine team dispatched to Turkey.Read full text



-Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung has held working sessions with leaders of credit group CDP, Simest credit institution of CDP, credit and insurance group SACE and the General Confederation of Italian Industry (Confindustria) of Italy as part of the embassy's economic diplomacy activities of in 2023.



According to Pasquale Salzano - President of Simest, General Director in charge of European and international affairs of CDP Group, Vietnam is in the strategic priority list of Simest.Read full text



-The Ministry of Health (MoH) has officially added COVID-19 to the list of occupational diseases, meaning that certain employees will be able to make social insurance payment claims if they contracted the coronavirus.



According to Circular 02/2023/TT-BYT amending Circular 15/2016/TT-BYT stipulating occupational diseases entitled to social insurance recently issued by the MoH, COVID-19 will become the 35th occupational disease, starting from April 1, 2023.Read full text



-Vietnam has been elected vice chair of the 24-member UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee of the 2005 Convention for the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions, representing the Asia-Pacific region, as part of the committee’s 16th session.Read full text



-Nguyen Thi Oanh made a triumphant statement by securing a gold medal in the women's 1,500-metre event at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Astana City, Kazakhstan, on February 11.Read full text/.