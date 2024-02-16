☀️ Morning digest February 16
The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh embarked on a tour of agricultural production models in the northern province of Hai Duong on February 15, the sixth day of the Lunar New Year.
He wished that Hai Duong would continue stepping up mechanisation across all agricultural production stages, new rural development and national target programmes, toward transforming the province into a hub of ecological and modern rural areas, with a cultured farming community. Read full story
- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hailed the Audit State Office of Vietnam (SAV) for its contributions to the NA and the NA Standing Committee’s activities in lawmaking, supreme supervision and decision making during his visit to the SAV on February 15, the first working day after the Lunar New Year holiday.
Chairman Hue emphasised the significant outcomes of audit activities in strengthening financial discipline, improving managerial efficiency and optimising the use of public finances and assets. These efforts, he said, have played a crucial role in fighting corruption and negative practices. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh recently signed a decision on the establishment of the National Council for Science, Technology and Innovation.
The Prime Minister is the council's chairman while Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang is the standing vice chairman and the Minister of Science and Technology vice chairman. Read full story
- Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung visited and held a working session with Vietnam News Agency (VNA) at its headquarters in Hanoi on February 15, the first official day back to work following the Lunar New Year break.
Reporting at the event, VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang highlighted the agency’s efforts in leveraging the use of modern technology for information management and production. Read full story
- Vietnamese automotive manufacturer, VinFast, has officially launched its first right-hand drive electric vehicles for the Indonesian market at the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) 2024.
During the IIMS 2024 held in Jakarta from February 15-25, VinFast is showcasing a variety of models, including VF 5, VF e34, VF 6, VF 7, VF 8, and VF 9. Read full story
- The National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT) recorded 1,269 blood and 359 platelet donors from February 8-14, higher than the previous years.
On a daily average, over 230 people came to the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion to donate blood and platelets, reaching its peak on February 13, the fifth day of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival. Read full story
- The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race will make a stop in Vietnam when the eleven strong fleet sails to Ha Long city, the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh, home to UNESCO heritage site Ha Long Bay from Australia’s Queensland from February 21-26.
The “Ha Long Bay, Vietnam” of Quang Ninh province is among the teams, with 400 crewmen who are scientists, businesses, investors, doctors and renowned people that love boat racing. Read full story./.