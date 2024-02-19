Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported over the weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

- President Vo Van Thuong on February 18 offered incense and attended the Lunar New Year pen-brush opening ceremony at a memorial area dedicated to national hero and world cultural eminent personality Nguyen Trai in Nhi Khe commune in Hanoi’s outlying district of Thuong Tin.

President Vo Van Thuong attends the Lunar New Year pen-brush opening ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Nguyen Trai, whose pen name was Uc Trai, was born in Chi Ngai commune in Chi Linh district in the northern province of Hai Duong in 1380. He followed Le Loi in the resistance war against the Ming invaders and made great contributions to the nation's glorious victories.



-Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on February 17 led a government delegation to inspect the implementation of sub-projects under the eastern North-South Expressway project, and another on the 500kV north-central power transmission grid.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha visits the construction site of the power transmission line in Nam Thanh commune, Nam Dan district, Nghe An province. (Photo: VNA)

The Deputy PM made a field trip to the Dien Chau-Bai Vot section of the expressway project, where he presented gifts to on-duty officials and workers.



-Over the past years, the northern province of Lang Son has actively promoted the effectiveness of friendly exchanges, and cooperation programmes and mechanisms with China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.



Agencies and localities of both sides have maintained regular exchanges and concretised cooperation contents.



-The Vietnamese Intellectual Society in the UK and Ireland (VIS) will contribute to the building of Vietnam's strategic policies while actively strengthening bilateral relations, and attracting the UK Government-funded projects in the fields of research and science-technology, said its Chairman Prof. Nguyen Xuan Huan.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Nguyen Hoang Long speaks at the Lunar New Year gathering at Westminster College. (Photo: VNA)

At the VIS's Annual General Meeting (AGM) convened at the Judge Business School under the University of Cambridge on February 17, Huan emphasised that with its members being professors, doctors, and scientists working in various fields in the UK and Ireland, VIS stands ready to provide counselling to the Vietnamese Government in formulating policies tailored to the country's context. Furthermore, he stressed the importance of aligning with global technological trends.



-Vietnam expects to increase its agricultural exports to China as the neighbouring country agreed earlier this year to review regulations permitting the official export of Vietnamese poultry meat, according to the Agency of Foreign Trade (AFT) at the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).



The agency cited statistics by the General Department of Vietnam Customs showing that Vietnam shipped abroad 22,450 tonnes of meat and meat products worth 110.35 million USD last year, up 19% in volume and 30.4% in value from 2022.



-The decline in domestic automobile consumption and its drop to 5th place in Southeast Asia can be attributed to both external and internal factors, according to industry insiders.



The Association of Southeast Asian Automobile Manufacturers Association (AAF) reported that Indonesia took the lead in car sales with more than 1 million units in 2023, down 4% over the same period last year. Malaysia was in second with 799,731 units, an increase of 10.9% compared to 2022, meanwhile Thailand came in third with 775,780 units, a decrease of 8.7% compared to 2022.



-The number of Vietnamese billionaires in US dollar has dropped to five in the early months of 2024 from the previous six, reported in April 2023.



According to Forbes, the current five Vietnamese billionaires are Vingroup Chairman Pham Nhat Vuong, VietJet Air Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, Hoa Phat Chairman Tran Dinh Long, Thaco Chairman Tran Ba Duong and Techcombank Chairman Ho Hung Anh.



-The first teams competing in the 2023-2024 Clipper Round the World Yacht Race docked at Ha Long International Cruise Port in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh ahead of schedule.

Qingdao team dock at Ha Long (Photo: VNA)

The first team to berth at Ha Long was Qingdao, making landfall at 1:20pm on February 18, followed by team Zhuhai at 1:55pm.



-Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on February 17 visited a memorial site dedicated to late Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh in the northeastern province of Nakhon Phanom, affirming its historical significance and role as a bridge to connect and strengthening the Thailand-Vietnam friendship.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin signs the guestbook at the President Ho Chi Minh memorial site in Nakhon Phanom province on the morning of February 17, 2024. (Photo: VNA)

President Ho Chi Minh - the founder of modern Vietnam - lived and worked in Thailand, including Nakhon Phanom province, in the late 1920s. The memorial site was inaugurated in Na Chok village on May 19, 2016, coinciding with his 126th birth anniversary. The area is connected to the Thai-Viet friendship village by a convenient road, forming a cultural and historical tourism complex in Nakhon Phanom.