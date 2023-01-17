☀️ Morning digest January 17
The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) -
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 16 had a working session with leaders of Cao Bang, reviewing the northern border province’s socio-economic development outcomes in 2022 and tasks for the new year.
Cao Bang grew 5.04% last year, with import-export revenue nearing 885 million USD, up 11% year-on-year. The province, which houses 27 ethnic minority groups, also served 1.1 million tourists, an annual growth of 165%, hence a 762% increase in tourism revenue. Read full story
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc visited and extended Tet (Lunar New Year) wishes to Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Supreme Patriarch of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) in Ho Chi Minh City on January 16. Read full story
- A photo exhibition, themed “Paris Peace Accords – A Door to Peace”, opened at Ho Chi Minh Museum in the capital city of Hanoi on January 16, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the signing of the agreement (January 27, 1973-2023). Read full story
- Le Tien Chau, Vice Secretary of the Party Delegation to and General Secretary of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, has been assigned by the Party Central Committee’s Political Bureau to undertake the position as Secretary of the Party Committee of Hai Phong city for the 2020-2025 tenure. Read full story
- National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has announced that it will increase the number of flights for the fourth time to 108 with 20,000 seats in the January 16-30 period to meet skyrocketing demand during the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.
Flights will increase on major routes linking Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, Vinh, Thanh Hoa, Hai Phong, Da Nang and Hue. Read full story
- The AeroExpo Hanoi & Vietnam Aviation Forum 2023 will take place from March 21-23, according to the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade.
The event is intended to develop a premium network of sustainable manufacturing, supply and consumption channels in the aviation industry, said Tran Thi Phuong Lan, Acting Director of the department, at a press conference in Hanoi on January 16. Read full story
- Thailand beat Vietnam 1-0 in the second leg of the AFF Cup 2022 final on January 16 at the former’s Thammasat Stadium.
The victory helped the team win 3-2 in aggregate, successfully defending its championship title. Read full story./.