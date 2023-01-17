Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on January 16 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics NA Chairman pays pre-Tet visit to northern border province of Lao Cai Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue on January 16 visited and presented gifts to social policy beneficiaries, poor households, and disadvantaged labourers and soldiers in Bat Xat district in the northern border province of Lao Cai, ahead of the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival - the most important and longest of Vietnamese in a year.

Politics PM assigns tasks to deputy prime ministers Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed a decision assigning tasks to deputy prime ministers.

Politics PM pays pre-Tet visit to northern border Cao Bang province Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 16 visited and presented gifts to local armed forces, policy beneficiary families, revolutionary beneficiaries and the needy in the northern province of Cao Bang on the threshold of the Lunar New Year (Tet), the most important and longest festival of Vietnamese people in a year.