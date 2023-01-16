Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception in Hanoi on January 13 for 25 international guests from 15 countries who came to Vietnam for the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Paris Agreement on Ending the War and Restoring Peace in Vietnam (Paris Peace Accords).



President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosts international guests who ccome to Vietnam for the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Paris Peace Accords. (Photo: VNA)

The President stressed that the Paris Agreement, signed on January 27, 1973, was a turning point in the cause of national reunification, and affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State and people always keep in mind the valuable support of international friends in the hardest time of the struggle.



- Vietnam always considers Japan a strategic and long-term partner of top importance, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told Japanese Minister of State for Financial Services Suzuki Shunichi during a reception in Hanoi on January 13.



PM Chinh said many Vietnam's works and projects have been supported by the Japanese Government under the proposals of the Ministry for Financial Services.



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on January 13 for Aurélia Nguyen, Chief Programme Strategy Officer at the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI) and former Managing Director of COVAX Facility.



The PM said he is glad to see Nguyen in Vietnam when she returned home to attend Xuan Que Huong (Homeland Spring) programme as a French of Vietnamese origin.



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 14 hosted a reception for a delegation of overseas Vietnamese (OV) who are now in Vietnam for the "Xuan Que huong" (Homeland Spring) 2023, during which he called for their engagement in the Government’s efforts to bring Vietnam closer to the world.



The leader highly valued the ideas of OVs and their aspirations to make contributions to the homeland, which manifests the beautiful tradition and the spirit of the great national solidarity bloc, especially amid difficulties.



- Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai received President of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Samsung Electronics Park Hark Kyu in Hanoi on January 13 and suggested that the Korean firm expand its investment in Vietnam to tap opportunities from the sound partnership between the two countries in all fields.



Khai also highly valued Samsung's launching of Southeast Asia's largest R&D centre in Hanoi in December 2022.



- In continuation of moving their production hubs, this year many of the giants in the world of technology and electronics have announced business expansion plans in Vietnam.



Recently, Apple revealed that it will move its MacBook production chain to Vietnam in 2023. It has asked Foxconn, its biggest supplier, to launch a MacBook production chain in Vietnam from May this year, while making plans to produce Mac Pro in Vietnam.

- Nikkei Asia, a news service in Japan, ran an article on January 6 saying that Vietnam's offshore wind power sparks an influx of foreign investment.

Vietnam's offshore wind power sparks an influx of foreign investment.(Photo: VNA)

It noted that Japanese and European companies are making major moves into offshore wind power in Vietnam to take advantage of the developing country's renewable power push.

- Foreign ambassadors, officials from diplomatic agencies and international organisations as well as tourists gathered in Duong Lam ancient village in Hanoi's outlying district of Son Tay on January 14 to enjoy Vietnamese traditional New Year (Tet), the most important festival of Vietnamese people in a year.



Participants started their journey from a traditional Tet market at the Mong Phu communal house, in which they experienced Vietnamese calligraphy, folk music and culinary, and explored specialities of the locality.



- Both teams Vietnam and Thailand started the game slowly. Vietnam got the first shot with a long-range attempt by Nguyen Quang Hai, but it went wide.



Vietnam keep AFF Cup title hope with late goal against Thailand in the first leg of the the final. (Photo: VNA)

A mistake by Thailand's defence gave Pham Tuan Hai a chance to run down and finish from a tight angle, but it didn't hit the mark./.