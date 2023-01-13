Vietnam keep AFF Cup title hope with late goal against Thailand in the final. (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) - Both teams Vietnam and Thailand started the game slowly. Vietnam got the first shot with a long-range attempt by



A mistake by Thailand's defence gave Pham Tuan Hai a chance to run down and finish from a tight angle, but it didn't hit the mark.

In the 14th minute, Thailand made through ball in between Vietnam's centre-back and full-back, creating a chance for Adisak Kraisorn to face Van Lam, but his shot was stopped by the goalkeeper. That was Thailand's first shot on goal in the game.



In the 20th minute, Thailand didn't play defensively, but when they lose the ball, the players dropped back quickly to support the defence.



In the 25th minure, on the right flank, Que Ngoc Hai made an absolute gem of a cross for Nguyen Tien Linh, who got an amazing header that left Thailand keeper no chance. 1-0 for Vietnam!



What a cross by Ngoc Hai and it's even more beautiful when it came from a centre-back. Great positioning and header by Tien Linh too, and he's now the top scorer of this tournament, alongside Thailand's Teerasil Dangda, who didn't play in this game due to an injury.

In the 31st minute, Vietnam got the ball into the net once again, but this time the goal wasn't counted, as Tien Linh fouled Thailand keeper before finishing.



It's Kraisorn again down the right flank and this time he passed inside the box for Peeradon Chamratsamee to finish, but defender Do Duy Manh was there to intercept and clear the ball.



In the 36th minute, Tuan Hai received Ho Tan Tai's pass. He turned and shot with his left foot but missed the ball. However, this finish almost brought the ball to Doan Van Hau's position, as he leaned over to get a touch on the ball but failed.





In the 40th minute, a heated moment occurred between Ngoc Hai and Theerathon Bunmathan. The referee gave the Vietnam defender a yellow card and



In the 37th minute, Chamratsamee got a shot this time with a long-range attempt. It was a good shot, but keeper Van Lam's save was even better.





In the 63rd minute, another great ball by Bunmathan for Sarach Yooyen, who finished cleanly to get Thailand ahead.



From a corner, Thailand keeper tried to punch the ball out. Van Hau got the ball and returned it to the substitution Van Thanh, who had a thunderous strike to keep Vietnam's hope in the final.



In the 47th minute, Bunmathan made a long pass for Poramet Aejwirai, who calmly removed Ngoc Hai with a turn and finished powerfully to equalise for Thailand. This is the first time that Vietnam conceded in this tournament.

