Politics Vietnam attends fifth International Conference For World Balance A Vietnamese delegation led by deputy head of the National Assembly’s Committee for External Affairs Le Anh Tuan attended the fifth International Conference For World Balance in Havana on January 24-28.

Politics Seminar spotlights Vietnam - Canada cooperation in five decades The Canada-Vietnam Friendship Society (CVFS) on January 28 organised a virtual seminar on the nations’ 50 years of diplomatic and cooperative ties (1973-2023), attracting participation of Canadian scholars, international friends, and Vietnamese expatriates.

Politics Cultural diplomacy raises Vietnam's position worldwide After a year implementing the strategy on cultural diplomacy to 2030, issued by the Prime Minister in November 2021, Vietnam has achieved marked results in the field, helping promote its relations with other countries across all channels of the Party, Government, National Assembly, and people, affirmed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc.

Politics Authorities to boost implementation of OV-related tasks: official Efforts will be accelerated in 2023 to implement tasks relevant to overseas Vietnamese (OV) affairs, said Deputy Foreign Minister and Chairman of the State Committee for OV Affairs Pham Quang Hieu.