☀️ Morning digest July 14
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Governor of the US state of Nebraska Jim Pillen shared the view that ample room remains for the bilateral cooperation, and Nebraska should enhance relations with Vietnam in general and its localities in particular during their meeting in Hanoi on July 13. Read full story
- Vietnam considers the US and the state of Nebraska in particular one of the important partners, wishing for stable and progressive economic and trade relations to deepen bilateral comprehensive partnership in a substantive manner, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai told Governor of Nebraska Jim Pillen during a working session in Hanoi on July 13. Read full story
- Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son continued to join his counterparts from ASEAN countries in attending the ASEAN 1 meetings with Japan, the Republic of Korea, the European Union (EU), the UK, Canada, and the ASEAN 3 meeting, within the framework of the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-56) in Jakarta, Indonesia, on July 13. Read full story
- Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son met with Politburo member and Director of the Communist Party of China Central Committee’s Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi in Jakarta on July 13, on the sidelines of the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-56) and related meetings.
Noting with satisfaction the recent strides in the Vietnam - China relations, the two officials affirmed that their countries will keep attaching importance to each other’s roles and the bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership. Read full story
- The Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) wishes to work closely with Vietnam in the energy transition process, Executive Director for Public Policy at the GFANZ Alice Carr told Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha in Hanoi on July 13. Read full story
- Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dang Quoc Khanh had a discussion in Hanoi on July 13 with the UK’s ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew on cooperation between the two countries in responding to climate change and protecting the environment.
Khanh expressed his delight at the close collaboration between the two countries in recent years to deal with global challenges, including those in greenhouse gas emission (GHG) reduction, climate change response, biodiversity protection, forest preservation, and smart city development. Read full story
- Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Van Phuc and Deputy Managing Director of the Paris Île-de-France Regional Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI Paris Île-de-France) Thomas Jeanjean co-chaired a meeting of the French-Vietnamese Centre of Management (CFVG), both in-person and online, in Paris on July 11.
They agreed to continue developing the CFVG's activities through a new cooperation agreement between the two governments for the 2023-2028 period, in replace of the current one set to expire on October 10. Read full story
- Vietnam is one of 25 countries that have reduced their MPI (Multidimensional Poverty Index) by 50%, according to a recent report published by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI).
According to the report, Vietnam still has 1.9% of its population under multidimensional poverty. Read full story
- Vietnam has to date attracted 37,500 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects worth nearly 450 billion USD, including 1,100 projects in real estate with a total capital of 66.4 billion USD, heard an international workshop in Hanoi on July 13. Read full story
- The Republic of Korea (RoK) and Japan have become the biggest importers of Vietnamese wood pellets, accounting for over 95% of Vietnam’s total export of this product, reported the Vietnam Timber and Forest Product Association. Read full story./.