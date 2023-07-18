☀️ Morning digest July 18
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
- The Presidential Office held a press conference in Hanoi on July 17 to announce the President’s order on the promulgation of the laws adopted at the fifth session of the 15th-tenure National Assembly.
They consist of the Law on Civil Defence 2023; the Law on Cooperatives 2023; the Law on Bidding; the Law on Protection of Consumer Rights 2023; the Law on Electronic Transactions; the Law on amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Public Security; the Law on amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on exit and entry of Vietnamese citizens and of the Law on entry, exit, transit and residence of foreigners in Vietnam; and the Law on Pricing 2023. Read full story
- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue suggested Quang Tri, one of the fiercest battlefields during the war, organise a peace festival to attract more tourists at a working session with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee as part of his trip to the central locality on July 17.
The top legislator lauded Quang Tri for its achievements in socio-economic development, national defence and security, and Party building despite a host of challenges. Read full story
- Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), presented the insignia "For Peace and Friendship among Nations" to French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery, in recognition of his contributions to strengthening the relationship between the two countries. Read full story
- The European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham) in Vietnam announced on July 17 that it had proposed the expansion of Vietnam's visitor visa exemption list to encompass all 27 EU member countries.
At present, the visa exemption list includes only seven EU member countries, namely Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Finland. Read full story
- Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) Dinh Viet Thang said on July 17 that he has sent a dispatch to relevant units in the aviation industry to continue with proactive measures in response to storm Talim, the first to hit Vietnam this year.
Accordingly, the CAAV asked the Northern Airports Authority (NAA) to suspend aircraft arrivals and departures at Noi Bai international airport in Hanoi from 11:00 to 20:00 on July 18, at Van Don international airport in Quang Ninh province from 9:00 to 19:00 on July 18, and at Cat Bi international airport in Hai Phong city from 9:00 to 19:00 on July 18. Read full story
- Ho Chi Minh City’s health sector plans to offer free annual health check-ups for elderly residents aged 60 and above in an effort to reduce medical costs for them and improve their quality of life.
The initiative, led by the Department of Health, also aims to effectively manage and detect non-communicable diseases (NCDs) among this population. The plan, set to begin in 2024, has been submitted to the People’s Committee for approval and budget allocation. Read full story
- Vietnam was placed fourth among the ten safest places to retire in Asia for less than 2,000 USD per month, according to a list released by GOBankingRates, a personal finance publication run by US-based financial services corporation Nasdaq. Read full story./.