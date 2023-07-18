Politics Vietnam’s friendship insignia awarded to French Ambassador Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), presented the insignia "For Peace and Friendship among Nations" to French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery, in recognition of his contributions to strengthening the relationship between the two countries.

Politics NA Chairman asks Quang Tri to promote cultural values National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue suggested Quang Tri, one of the fiercest battlefields during the war, organise a peace festival to attract more tourists at a working session with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee as part of his trip to the central locality on July 17.

Politics Vietnamese, Thai localities seek ways to boost cooperation A delegation from the northern province of Hoa Binh, led by Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Phi Long, had a working session with Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok, on July 17.