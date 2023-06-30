Politics Prime Minister hosts IMF’s Article IV consultation team Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on June 29 received a delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) headed by Sanjaya Panth, Deputy Director of the IMF’s Asia and Pacific Department, who are on a working trip in Vietnam for Article IV consultation.

Politics Vietnam, Indonesia step up legislative ties Chairman of the National Assembly (NA)’s Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha hosted a reception in Hanoi on June 29 for the Ambassador of Indonesia to Vietnam, Denny Abdi.

Politics Vice President visits northern border locality Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on June 29 made a working visit to the northern border province of Cao Bang, during which she paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at a temple dedicated to the late leader and the Pac Bo cave where the President lived for some time after returning to the country in 1941, in Ha Quang district. ​

Politics ☕Afternoon briefing on June 29 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.