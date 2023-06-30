☀️ Morning digest June 30
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
– Vietnam and China have issued a joint press statement on the occasion of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's official visit to China and attendance at the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions (AMNC) of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Tianjin from June 25 to 28.
During the visit, PM Chinh met with Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping and held talks with Premier Li Qiang. He also had meetings with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China Zhao Leji, and Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Wang Huning.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on June 29 received a delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) headed by Sanjaya Panth, Deputy Director of the IMF’s Asia and Pacific Department, who are on a working trip in Vietnam for Article IV consultation.
Expressing his satisfaction with the results of the cooperation between Vietnam and the IMF, PM Chinh stated that the Vietnamese Government always listens to and highly values the evaluation opinions and policy advice from the IMF. The report by the Article IV consultation team is one of the important sources of input information for the making and implementation of policies by the government, ministries and sectors.
– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong to quickly settle consequences of a deadly landslide which occurred in its resort city of Da Lat early June 29.
The landslide buried two people, injured some others, and destroyed houses, according a dispatch issued on the day, in which the government leader extended his deepest sympathy to the victims' families.
- Chairman of the National Assembly (NA)’s Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha hosted a reception in Hanoi on June 29 for the Ambassador of Indonesia to Vietnam, Denny Abdi.
Ha said the countries, sharing a bilateral traditional friendship which was upgraded to strategic partnership in 2013, have boosted their high-level and all-level exchanges, maintained and promoted their effective cooperation mechanisms, and coordinated policies in line with Indonesia's priorities for the region, especially during its 2023 ASEAN chairmanship.
– Vietnam recorded a trade surplus of about 12.25 billion USD in the first half of this year, according to data released by the General Statistics Office of Vietnam (GSO) on June 29.
In the period, the total import-export turnover of goods hit 316.65 billion USD, an annual decrease of 15.2%. Specifically, exports and imports fell by 12.1% and 18.2%, respectively.
– Veeramalla Anjaiah, a senior research fellow at the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies (CSEAS) and senior journalist based in Jakarta, has commended Vietnam’s “bamboo diplomacy” for its contributions to national achievements.
In a recent article titled "New impetus for strategic ties between Vietnam and Indonesia", Anjaiah held that with the policy, Vietnam has succeeded in maintaining its relations with powers while ensuring its national interests.
– The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will create the best possible conditions for Japanese automobile manufacturer Honda to operate in the country, Deputy Minister Do Thang Hai affirmed on June 29.
At a reception in Hanoi for Toshio Kuwahara, President and CEO of Asian Honda Motor & Head of Regional Unit (Asia and Oceania), Hai hailed Honda Vietnam for its contributions to the Vietnamese economy, especially the auto industry, helping tighten the relations between the two countries.