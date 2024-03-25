Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has urged the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang to strive for harmonious development in the fields of socio-economy, culture and environment while ensuring national defence and security.

At a working session with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee on March 24, PM Chinh said, with unique potential and competitive advantages, Tien Giang is well-positioned to develop its industries, trade and services, acting as one of the key growth poles in the Mekong Delta.



- A ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the re-establishment of Dak Nong (January 1, 2004 - 2024) was held in the Central Highlands province on March 23 evening, with the attendance of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

As heard at the event, after two decades, Dak Nong has risen from a poor and underdeveloped province to achieving a high economic growth rate. It has witnessed a 12-fold increase in regional gross domestic product, a 20-fold increase in total social investment capital, and a 13-fold increase in per capita income compared to 2004.



-Speaker of the Parliament of Finland Jussi Halla-aho and a high-ranking delegation of the Finnish Parliament arrived in Hanoi at noon on March 24, beginning a three-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

The delegation was welcomed at the Noi Bai International Airport by Vice Chairman of the NA's Committee for Foreign Affairs Le Anh Tuan and Finnish Ambassador to Vietnam Keijo Norvanto, among others.



-The visit to Vietnam by Speaker of the Parliament of Finland Jussi Halla-aho from March 24-26 is expected to help strengthen the cooperative relations between the two countries in various areas, said Don Tuan Phong, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA)’s Committee for Foreign Affairs.

Speaking to the media ahead of the visit, made at the invitation of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, Phong said that this is his first visit outside Europe by Jussi Halla-aho since he took office and he will visit only Vietnam this time, showing Vietnam's special position in Finland's foreign policy, as well as the good friendship between the two countries' legislatures.



-There has not been any information on casualties related to Vietnamese people in the terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall in Moscow on March 22 evening (local time), said Counselor Vu Son Viet, head of the Consular Department and deputy head of the Community Affairs Board of the Vietnam Embassy in Russia.

Until March 23 afternoon (Vietnam time), the attack killed 93 people and injured at least 145 others.



-Vietnam strongly condemns terrorism in all forms and firmly believes that the perpetrators will be strictly punished, said spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang on March 23 in response to the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall in Moscow, Russia that left numerous casualties a day earlier.

"We are deeply appalled upon learning about this brutal terrorist attack and would like to extend our deepest condolences and sympathies to the Russian Government, people and families of the victims", she said.



-As repeatedly affirmed, Vietnam has full legal basis and historical evidence to assert its sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) in accordance with international law, as well as its sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction over its maritime zones established in line with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The statement was made by spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang on March 23 in reply to reporters' query regarding Vietnam's stance on the statement made by the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman Wang Wenbin on March 14 and the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs' March 17 declaration on the East Sea issue.



-The Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) held a ceremony in Hanoi on March 23 evening to award young people who obtained outstanding achievements in different fields in 2023.

The event saw Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan attending and presenting the awards, which were bestowed by the HCYU Central Committee to acknowledge remarkable efforts by the youth, motivate the development of young talents, and drive the movements for academic excellence, training, scientific research, labour, and innovation among young people.



-A Vietnamese delegation led by Director of the Department of International Cooperation at the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Luu Quang Tuan attended the 31st Meeting of the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) Council in the northern Lao province of Luang Prabang on March 24.

Speaking at the event, Tuan commended the priorities set by the ASCC under Laos's chairmanship in 2024, believing that this year's outcomes, led by Laos, would significantly contribute to regional cooperation and solidify the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)'s standing and influence on both regional and international stages.



-BCG Energy, a member of Bamboo Capital Vietnam, has freshly signed a cooperation agreement with SK ecoplant, one of the Republic of Korea's leading investors in renewable energy, to build a solar and wind power plant with a capacity of 700 MW in Vietnam.

Through the deal signed in Seoul on March 22, the two companies will jointly develop the 700 MW project, which is designed to consist of 300MW of onshore wind power, 300MW of rooftop solar power, and 100MW of onshore solar power.