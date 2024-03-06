Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

-The Party Delegation of the National Assembly (NA) led by Secretary of the delegation and NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue held a meeting with the Hanoi Party Committee’s Standing Board on March 5 to discuss the draft revised Capital Law and the plans on local development.

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the meeting between the NA's Party Delegation and the Hanoi Party Committee’s Standing Board on March 5. (Photo: VNA)

Chairman Hue said the draft revised Capital Law had been submitted to the NA for the first consideration at the 15th-tenure parliament’s sixth session in late 2023. It is scheduled to undergo further discussion and be voted on at the coming seventh session.Read full text



- Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son had a meeting with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong on March 5 within the framework of the ASEAN - Australia Special Summit commemorating the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations in Melbourne.

Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son (left) and Australian counterpart Penny Wong (Photo: VNA)

FM Son thanked the Australian official for collaboration in preparing for Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to Australia, expressing his belief that the summit will be a great success.Read full text



-Minister of Public Security General To Lam hosted a reception in Hanoi on March 5 for Khonsi Naovalat, head of the Lao Ministry of Public Security's representative agency in Vietnam.

Minister of Public Security General To Lam (left) receives Khonsi Naovalat, head of the Lao Ministry of Public Security's representative agency in Vietnam on March 5 (Photo: VNA)

Minister Lam congratulated NaoValat on being appointed head of the representative agency, and wished that he would fulfil all tasks on his new position.Read full text



-Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence, had bilateral meetings with Indonesian Deputy Minister of Defence Muhammad Herindra and Philippine Undersecretary of National Defence Irineo C. Espino in Luang Prabang, Laos, on March 5.

Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong (R), Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence, meets with Indonesian Deputy Minister of Defence Muhammad Herindra in Luang Prabang on March 5. (Source: VNA)

The events took place on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) Retreat.Read full text



-Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang paid a working visit to Iran from March 3-4, during which she co-chaired the eighth political consultation with her Iranian counterpart Ali Bagheri Kani.

The eighth political consultation at deputy foreign ministerial level between Vietnam and Iran (Source: VNA)

At the political consultation, discussions centred on specific measures to boost bilateral ties across politics, diplomacy, economy, trade, culture, education, tourism, people-to-people exchange, including the exchange of all-level delegations, facilitating visa issuance for firms to increase connectivity, share information and expand business opportunities.Read full text



-As many as 1,000 national flags and the same number of multifunctional life jackets were presented to disadvantaged fishermen in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre on March 5.

The flags and jackets, worth over 1.5 billion VND (60,700 USD) donated by two businesses, were handed over via the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC) under a programme named “Safety for poor, disadvantaged fishermen”.Read full text



-A delegation of the Vietnam Farmers’ Union (VNFU) led by the organisation's chairman Luong Quoc Doan paid a courtesy visit to Politburo member of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) Central Committee Sinlavong Khoutphaythoune in Vientiane on March 5.

At the meeting, Doan said the delegation’s visit to Laos aims to exchange information, share experiences in mass mobilisation work, and determine cooperation mechanisms between the association and the Lao front.Read full text

-The total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenue in February increased by 8.5% over the same period last year to 509.7 trillion VND (20.63 billion USD), according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

The figure contributed to a year-on-year rise of 8.1% in total retail sales of goods and revenue from consumer services in the first two months of this year to 1.03 quadrillion VND.Read full text



-Vietnam exported 35,000 tonnes of peppercorn worth 143 million USD in the first two months of 2024, down 12.3% in volume but up 12.9% in value, reported the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

The US was the biggest importer of Vietnamese peppercorn, accounting for 29% of the total shipments. It was followed by India 8% and Germany 6%.Read full text



-A senior official of the northern province of Thai Binh highlighted the productive cooperation in healthcare with Denmark while meeting with a visiting delegation of the Danish Ministry of the Interior and Health on March 5.

Providing a brief introduction of Thai Binh, Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Thi Bich Hang said her province has an evenly developed healthcare system with many quality training and treatment institutions. Recently, the local health sector has applied many new and modern techniques to treatment, thus helping improve public healthcare and protection.Read full text



-Vietnam posted 862 cyber attacks in February 2024, a drop of 9.3% from January and 48.9% compared to the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications.

More than 432,400 Internet Protocol (IP) addresses were found to be in virus-infected computer networks (botnets), an increase of 13% over the same period in 2023.Read full text/.