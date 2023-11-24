Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

-The 11th Asia-Pacific Regional Conference of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) concluded in Hanoi on November 23 after three days of sitting.

In her closing speech, President of the Vietnam Red Cross Society Bui Thi Hoa said delegates had pointed out challenges and opportunities, demonstrating concerns for protecting vulnerable groups. They also shared practical experience in finding more suitable approaches and innovative solutions. The discussions opened up new thinking, shared profound insights and provided constructive recommendations.



-A delegation of the Vietnamese National Assembly, led by its Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai, attended the opening of the 31st Annual Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF-31) in Manila, the Philippines, on November 23, with the participation of 275 parliamentarians from 19 regional countries.

Themed "Building Resilient Partnerships: Advancing Peace, Prosperity, and Sustainability in the Asia Pacific", the four-day event will continue its focus on strengthening resilient partnerships as the key to regional recovery, with three sessions featuring important topics on politics-security, economic and trade issues, and prospects of regional cooperation in the Asia-Pacific.



-Vietnam always attaches importance to developing relations with France, and defence cooperation is one of the important pillars in the Vietnam - France strategic partnership, Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang told French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet at a meeting in Hanoi in November 23.

During the reception for the French diplomat, Minister Giang affirmed that the defence cooperation between the two countries has been developed in accordance with the Vietnam - France defence cooperation agreement and the Joint Vision Statement on Vietnam - France defence cooperation for 2018 - 2028.



-The upcoming official visit to Japan by President Vo Van Thuong, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam from November 27-30 will contribute to further deepening political, diplomatic, economic, trade and investment relations between the two countries, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang has said.

At the ministry's regular press conference in Hanoi on November 23, Hang said the visit will take place at an important time in the bilateral relationship as the two countries are holding various activities throughout the year to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties. The trip will be an extremely important event in a series of celebration activities this year.



-About 700 Vietnamese citizens in Myanmar are staying in temporarily safe areas and information about many others is now being verified in the context of the complicated security situation in some northern states of the country, said Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang on November 23.

In reply to reporters' question regarding protection measures for Vietnamese citizens in Myanmar at the ministry's regular press conference in Hanoi, Hang stated that after receiving information about the situation in late October, the Foreign Ministry immediately directed the Vietnamese Embassy in Myanmar to work with Myanmar authorities to request the Myanmar side to ensure safety and basic living conditions for Vietnamese citizens as well as facilitate their movement out of fighting areas.



-Vietnam is going to defend its fifth national report on the implementation of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (CERD) at a session in Geneva, Switzerland, on November 29 - 30.

The information was released at a conference held by the Ministry of Information and Communications in Hanoi on November 23 to provide monthly updates about human rights and external information affairs.



-The 15th conference on Vietnam - China customs cooperation in anti-smuggling took place in Hanoi on November 23, focusing on measures to strengthen collaboration in preventing illegal drug and wildlife trafficking.

The two sides agreed that the increasingly complicated smuggling situation along border routes shared between Vietnam and China requires the two countries' customs agencies to work closer on law enforcement and fight against smuggling in order to ensure a healthy environment for their legitimate businesses.



-Vietnam has ranked second among the most favorite destinations for travellers from the Republic of Korea (RoK), according to statistics provided by the immigration agency of the RoK Ministry of Justice.

Accordingly, the number of Koreans travelling abroad increased dramatically in the first nine months of 2023, with over 16.22 million tourists going by air, up 382.7% year-on-year.