NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai (right, first row) attends the APPF-31 executive committee's meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation of the Vietnamese National Assembly, led by its Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai, attended the opening of the 31st Annual Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF-31) in Manila, the Philippines, on November 23, with the participation of 275 parliamentarians from 19 regional countries.

Themed "Building Resilient Partnerships: Advancing Peace, Prosperity, and Sustainability in the Asia Pacific”, the four-day event will continue its focus on strengthening resilient partnerships as the key to regional recovery, with three sessions featuring important topics on politics-security, economic and trade issues, and prospects of regional cooperation in the Asia-Pacific.

The Vietnamese delegation also attended the APPF-31 executive committee's meeting held the same day, and will offer opinions during the APPF-31’s discussions in the coming days, thereby affirming the Vietnamese NA’s strong commitment to responsibly engaging in multilateral parliamentary diplomatic activities, contributing to further upholding Vietnam's role and position in regional parliamentary cooperation mechanisms.

The Vietnamese delegation pay floral tribute to Ho Chi Minh statue (Photo: VNA)

Hai is scheduled to deliver a speech at the first plenary session on political and security matters on November 24. He will also pay courtesy calls to the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the President of the Senate of the Philippines; hold working sessions with Philippine relevant agencies on experience in building an electronic parliament, land management, and enforcement of global minimum tax; and hold bilateral meetings with delegations from countries attending the forum.



In the afternoon of the same day, the Vietnamese delegation and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in the Philippines paid floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his statue in ASEAN Garden in Manila.

At the meeting with the Vietnamese community. (Photo: VNA)

On November 22, Hai and the Vietnamese delegation held a working session with the Vietnamese Embassy, representative diplomatic agencies, the Vietnamese community and the Vietnamese Students' Association in the Philippines./.