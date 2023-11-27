Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

-President Vo Van Thuong, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo on November 26 evening (local time), starting their official visit to Japan at the invitation of the Japanese State.

President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse are welcomed at the Haneda International Airport. (Photo: VNA)

The visit takes place at a time when the two countries are celebrating the 50th founding anniversary of their diplomatic ties.



- Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu has said the upcoming official visit to Japan by President Vo Van Thuong from November 27-30 will open up a new chapter in Vietnam-Japan ties.

In an interview recently granted to Vietnam News Agency's resident reporter in Tokyo, Hieu said this will be the first Japan visit by President Thuong, which coincides with the 50th founding anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties with nearly 500 practical activities held by the two nations to celebrate the event.



-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has said startup and innovation must be considered as a crucial political task that contributes to promoting robust economic growth, enhancing competitiveness edge and efficiency of production and business, increasing labour productivity, and opening up a new development space.

PM Pham Minh Chinh (C) presents awards to winners of the national startup talent contest. (Photo: VNA)

PM Chinh was speaking at the "TECHFEST - WHISE 2023" imprint programme in Ho Chi Minh City on November 25, which was held as part of the National Innovation and Startup Festival (TECHFEST) and the Week of Ho Chi Minh City Innovation, Startup and Entrepreneurship (WHISE) 2023 from November 20-25.



-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired the second conference of the Coordinating Council for the Southeastern Region in Ho Chi Minh City on November 26 to consult about the Master Plan of the region for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050.

PM Chinh, who is also chairman of the council, said in his opening speech that following the 13th National Party Congress, the National Assembly and the Government have issued resolutions to realise the Politburo's resolutions on socio-economic development for regions, including the southeastern region.



-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked ministries and agencies to soon submit policies to the government for approval to remove obstacles and create favourable conditions for Ho Chi Minh City to develop quickly and sustainably.

PM Chinh, who is head of the steering committee for the implementation of the National Assembly's Resolution 98/2023/QH15 on piloting some specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCM City, made the request at the first meeting of the steering committee held on November 26.



-The Vietnamese Party and State consistently treasure, maintain and develop the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, considering it an objective requirement, a strategic, long-term choice and a top priority in the country’s foreign policy, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has said.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) receives Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao. (Photo: VNA)

PM Chinh made the statement at a reception in Ho Chi Minh City on November 25 for Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao and a delegation of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce who are paying a working visit to Vietnam and attend the 12th Meeting of the Vietnam-China Economic and Trade Cooperation Committee.



-Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan met with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Norway on November 24 evening (local time) as part of her official visit to the European nation.

At the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Norway Dinh Nho Hung told the Vice President that with over 23,000 people, the Vietnamese community in Norway is the largest in Northern Europe, who have contributed to the host country's socio-economic and cultural development while regularly engaging in investment and charity activities in Vietnam, and actively supporting the Embassy in its foreign affairs.



-Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Nguyen Duc Hai paid courtesy calls to, met with and held working sessions with leaders of the Philippine Congress and Department of Finance, as well as heads of delegations from Laos, Cambodia, Russia, Japan and Canada, as part of his working trip to the Philippines to attend the 31st Annual Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF-31) from November 23-26.



-Vietnam values tourism cooperation with Italy, considering it a basis for the bilateral relations’ sustainable and long-term growth in the time to come, affirmed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang at the launch of a Vietnamese tourism promotion programme in Milan on November 24.

The diplomat remarked that in Vietnam's tourism development strategy, Italy is identified as one of the key markets with significant potential for exploration. However, the number of Italian tourists visiting Vietnam and vice versa remains relatively modest.



-The Vietnam-Japan Experts’ Society (VJS) made its debut at a ceremony held on November 25 by the VJS and the Vietnamese Consulate General in Japan’s Fukuoka prefecture.

The Vietnam-Japan Experts' Society (VJS) made its debut at a ceremony held on November 25 in Japan’s Fukuoka prefecture. (Photo: VNA)

Founded on August 19, 2023, the non-profit VJS brings together Vietnamese and Japanese experts involved in sci-tech and innovative activities in Vietnam.



-Vietnamese artists have received the Francophone Economic Forum (FFA) awards for their works at the exhibition of arts and handicrafts of the Francophone community held in Paris from November 24-26.

Accordingly, painter Dang Canh and sculptor Jean-Pierre Vong were awarded for their stand displaying paintings and sculptures from Vietnam.