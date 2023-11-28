Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio agreed to elevate Vietnam-Japan relations to a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World” at their talks in Tokyo on November 27.

Reviewing the bilateral ties over the past 50 years, the two leaders noted with satisfaction the strong, comprehensive, and practical development of the relations across all areas, with high political trust and a strong connectivity in economy, human resources, and locality-to-locality bonds.



- Vietnam and Japan on November 27 issued a joint statement on the elevation of their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia and the world on the occasion of an official visit to Japan by President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse.

At the invitation of Japan, H.E. Mr. Vo Van Thuong, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and Madam Phan Thi Thanh Tam made an official visit to Japan from 27 to 30 November 2023. During the visit, Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress meet with and host a court luncheon in honor of President Thuong and Madam. H.E. Mr. KISHIDA Fumio, Prime Minister of Japan, and President Thuong attended the ceremony by Guard of Honor, held the summit meeting, attended the joint press conference, and witnessed the signing ceremony of cooperation documents. President Thuong also delivered his policy speech at the National Diet of Japan and visited Fukuoka Prefecture.



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh urged the acceleration of public investment disbursement, striving to disburse at least around 676 trillion VND (27.8 billion USD) or 95% of the target this year while chairing an online meeting in Hanoi on November 27 between permanent Government members and ministries, agencies and localities.

The meeting between permanent Government members and ministries, agencies and localities on November 27 (Photo: VNA)

In the first 11 months of this year, nearly 461 trillion VND (19.2 billion USD) in public investment capital was disbursed, reaching 65.1% of the target, or 6.77% higher than the same period last year. Though the figure was better than last year, 41 ministries and centrally-run agencies along with 24 localities posted disbursement rates lower than the national average.



- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on November 27 hailed agencies and localities for the success of the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians that took place in Hanoi from September 14-18.

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Chairing a meeting to review the event organisation, the NA Chairman said that the conference's success is beyond expectations as leaders of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), and domestic and international delegates appreciated the preparation and results of the event.



- Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan’s official visits to Denmark and Norway from November 20-25 was an opportunity for Vietnam to consolidate the friendship with its traditional partners, while bolstering cooperation amidst rapid changes in the world and development in each country, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Vice President of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan (L) and Crown Princess of Denmark Mary at the ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the two countries' comprehensive partnership in Copenhagen on November 21. (Photo: VNA)

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency, the diplomat said the visits to Denmark and Norway, the first made by Xuan, aimed at carrying out the 13th National Party Congress' foreign policy of independence and self-reliance for peace, friendship, cooperation and development, multilateralisation and diversification of foreign relations, and deepening relations with traditional partners.



- The Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations on November 27 coordinated with agencies of the Ministry of National Defence and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to organise a training course on the International Humanitarian Law for officers and personnel who are expected to join Vietnam’s Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 6 and Engineering Unit Rotation 3.



A total of 156 trainees took part in the four-day training course which provides them with basic and essential knowledge about the International Humanitarian Law, conflict environments, those who are protected under the law, and kinds of violations.



- About 150 enterprises of Vietnam and China joined in a conference held in Beijing on November 27 to promote bilateral economic, trade, and investment connections.



Addressing the event, Hoang Minh Chien, Deputy Director of the Trade Promotion Agency under the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade, said that trade between the two countries has sustained stable and sustainable growth, by 5.5% from 2021 to over 175 billion USD in 2022. It surpassed 103 billion USD during the first eight months of 2023.



- Deputy Director of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade Le Hoang Tai and Pascale Delcomminette, CEO of Belgium’s Wallonia Foreign Trade and Investment Agency (AWEX), on November 27 signed a letter of intent (LOI) to initiate cooperation in trade promotion between the two sides.



Speaking at the signing ceremony in Hanoi, Belgian Ambassador to Vietnam Karl Van Den Bossche expressed his delight at the visit to Vietnam by an economic and trade delegation from the Wallonia region, adding that through this trip, he expected increases in Belgium's exports to Vietnam and vice versa so as to balance the two-way trade.