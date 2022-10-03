☀️ Morning digest October 3
The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by Vietnam News Agency.
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended a ceremony in the northern province of Hung Yen on October 1 in response to the Action Month for the Vietnamese Elderly, on the occasion of the International Day of Older Persons.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc extends regards to the old persons (Photo: VNA)In his speech, the leader extended his regards and praise to the 12 million senior citizens for their active contributions to national construction and defence. Read full story
- National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue congratulated the southern province of Binh Phuoc on its socio-economic achievements, during his working session with the standing board of the provincial Party Committee on October 1. Read full story
- Vietnam’s GDP growth in 2022 and 2023 will be among the highest in Southeast Asian as shown in many international organisations’ forecasts and assessments on the Vietnamese economic outlook, Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Tran Van Son told a routine government press briefing in Hanoi on October 1.
Moody’s, the World Bank (WB), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have projected Vietnam will achieve a GDP growth of 8.5%, 7.2%, 7% and 6.5%, respectively, this year, he said. Read full story
- Vietnam’s GDP growth will reach 8% this year in the base-case scenario, provided that there will be no upheavals in the market but favourable external factors for the economy during the remaining months of the year, according to Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Quoc Phuong.
It was one of the two GDP scenarios for 2022 announced by the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) at a routine government press briefing on October 1. Read full story
- The EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) has set the scene for surging exports to the EU, resulting in an expansion in demand for logistics services that promises a better outlook for the industry and the Vietnamese market, heard a recent Hanoi talk show. Read full story
- Vietnamese’s use of domestic digital platforms recorded a year-on-year rise of 23.5% in August, with 494 million users.
According to data of the Ministry of Information and Communications, Vietnamese spent more than 934 million hours on local platforms, making up 13.77 percent of total time they spent on all digital platforms. Read full story
- Vietnam’s Foreign Trade University (FTU) has won the Emerging Change Agent award for the second consecutive year at the Social Business Creation (SBC) competition.
The SBC is an annual global event for business projects with positive social impact, co-organised by HEC Montreal Canada and Prof. Muhammad Yunus, the 2006 Nobel prize winner, to look to fulfill 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Read full story
- Representatives of 20 provinces along the shared border between Vietnam and Laos gathered in a conference promoting cooperation for tourism development in the two countries’ border region in Dien Bien Phu City, the capital of the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien, on October 2.
According to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT), the shared borderline of more than 2,300km with eight international border gates and nine border-gate economic zones between the two countries is of great development potential and holds a strategic position on the East - West economic corridor. Read full story./.