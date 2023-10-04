Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

-The 13th Party Central Committee spent the second working day of the 8th plenum on October 3 discussing several important economic issues.

In the morning, the Committee discussed the socioeconomic development and state budget situation in 2023 and plans for 2024, finance-state budget plans for the 2024-2026 period, and a roadmap for the implementation of the new salary regime.Read full text

-President Vo Van Thuong has signed a decision ratifying the Agreement on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters between Vietnam and the Czech Republic, as recently proposed by the Government.

The Czech Republic inherited the agreement on mutual legal assistance in civil and criminal matters that the Czech-Slovakia and Vietnam signed in 1982, which provides a legal framework to deal with requests for legal assistance in criminal matters over the past years.Read full text

- Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan had a working session with the European Union delegation to Vietnam and the British Embassy in Hanoi on October 3 to discuss the implementation of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP).

Vietnam and its international partners on December 14, 2022 announced a political declaration on the JETP establishment, which helps Vietnam deliver on its net-zero emission target by 2050 and accelerate the peaking of its greenhouse gas emissions, and transition away from fossil fuels to clean energy.Read full text

- More than 150 international investors attended the Investor Conference 2023 hosted by VinaCapital Group on October 3 in Ho Chi Minh City.

This year’s event witnessed the largest number of investors since the first conference held in 2005.Read full text

-Nearly 20 Vietnamese enterprises visited Colombia and Chile from September 26 to October 3 with a view to further tapping into the Pacific Alliance markets, comprising Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru, and others in Latin America.

The trip was part of a series of business matching events under the 2023 national trade promotion programme held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.Read full text

- The southern province of Dong Nai drew over 120 foreign-invested projects worth nearly 940 million USD in the first nine months of this year, surpassing the yearly plan by around 34%, said the Dong Nai Industrial Zones Authority (DIZA) on October 3.

DIZA head Nguyen Tri Phuong noted that many Chinese firms have partially relocated their investments to Vietnam.Read full text

- A conference was held in Hanoi on October 3 to introduce the advantages and development potential of the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang.

The event, jointly held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the People’s Committee of Cao Bang, drew representatives of ministries, sectors and agencies as well as ambassadors of some countries and leaders of foreign organisations and business associations.Read full text

-Boxer Luu Diem Quynh secured a bronze medal for Vietnam, while the Vietnamese women's sepak takraw team continued their winning streak in the semifinal to advance to the gold-medal match on October 3 as part of the ongoing 19th Asian Games (ASIAD 19) in China.Read full text

-The ASEAN Army Men's Volleyball Tournament 2023, with the participation of 7 teams from ASEAN countries, commenced with a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on October 3.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army Sen. Lieut. Gen Nguyen Van Nghia said via the tournament, military personnel from ASEAN member states will have the opportunity to share experience and improve skills, contributing to the common development of high-performance sports in each nation.Read full text/.