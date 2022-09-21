Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on September 20 sent greetings to the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of Vietnam's admission to the UN (September 20, 1977 - September 20, 2022). In the message, the Vietnamese leader thanked the United Nations for the companionship and support of Vietnam's development over the past 45 years.



He reiterated Vietnam's support for multilateralism and the UN’s central role in responding to global challenges, while affirming that the country will continue to cooperate closely with the UN and further promote its active and constructive contribution to the common work for peace and sustainable development in the world and each country.Read full story

– President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received Indian Ambassador Pranay Verma in Hanoi on September 20, appreciating the outgoing diplomat’s contributions to the two countries’ cooperation in all aspects, especially during the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. The President emphasised that Vietnam consistently attaches importance to relations with India, which has also given precious support to Vietnam, adding bilateral ties are always sincere and their comprehensive strategic partnership has been growing fast.Read full story



– The border guard force and relevant agencies of the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on September 20 received 44 Vietnamese nationals who were handed over by Cambodia. According to Truong Quoc Hung, deputy head of the border station at Tinh Bien Border Gate, said the nine women and 35 men had entered Cambodia illegally to work in casinos.

Among them, there is a person who is wanted by police in Vinh Yen city, the northern province of Vinh Phuc, he said, adding that the border station is detaining the wanted man to hand over to Vinh Phuc police.Read full story



– A training course for United Nations military observers is underway with support from the United States’ Global Peace Operations Initiative (GPOI). The course, which began on September 20, is organised by the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations (VDPO) under the Ministry of Defence (MoD). Its aim is to train officers of the Vietnam People's Army who are about to join UN peacekeeping missions.Read full story



– Ambassador Nguyen Van Thao affirmed that the country’s relations with Belgium and the EU are now at their prime while addressing a banquet held on September 19 in celebration of Vietnam’s 77th National Day (September 2). In his remarks, the Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg reviewed the historic milestones since then President Ho Chi Minh read the Independence Declaration that founded the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, on September 2, 1945.Read full story



– Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan met with visiting Vice President of the Thai Senate Supachai Somcharoen on September 20. The host said Vietnam and Thailand have been cooperating closely and supporting each other at multilateral forums to achieve mutual targets and help build a sustainable and prosperous ASEAN community.Read full story



– Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has ordered coastal and border guards and police forces to step up patrols, inspections, and handling of illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing at sea and in ports. Making the order while chairing a meeting of the national steering committee on IUU fishing prevention and control on September 20, Thanh said it is also necessary to boost related communication efforts to raise fishermen’s awareness of the risks and harms of such violations.Read full story./.