Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

-The National Assembly Standing Committee concluded its 26th session on September 28.

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said the committee has completed all tasks in the session’s working programme, with a focus on preparations for the 6th sitting of the 15th NA.Read full text



-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 28 visited and presented gifts to children with disadvantaged backgrounds being treated at the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT) on the occasion of the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on September 29 this year.

The PM assessed that the basic conditions at the paediatric department are good, but the large number of patients and a shortage of beds result in cramped living conditions for the children. The leader stressed that this issue needs to be resolved quickly.Read full text

-Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son hosted a reception for Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister and Secretary General of the Steering Committee for China – Vietnam Bilateral Cooperation Nong Rong in Hanoi on September 28.

Son spoke highly of the positive development of the Vietnam-China bilateral relations after the official visit to China by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong from October 30 to November 1, 2022. Read full text



-Dinh Tien Dung, Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, on September 28 paid a courtesy call to Wang Huning, a member of the Politburo Standing Committee and Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), in Beijing on September 28.

Dung informed his host on the aims of his delegation’s visit to China, which are to further concretise and implement the shared understanding between the top leaders of the two countries and parties reached during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong’s official trip to China last year, and to carry out the cooperation agreements signed between Hanoi and Beijing.Read full text



-An incident occurred on the Asia-Africa-Europe 1 (AAE-1) undersea communication cable, affecting Internet connection from Vietnam to Singapore from September 27 morning, a representative from an internet service provider (ISP) in Vietnam announced on September 28.

Currently, the cause of the incident on the AAE-1 cable has not been determined. ISPs in Vietnam have not received any notice of expected repair and troubleshooting plans from units that manage the cable.Read full text



-The agro-forestry-fisheries sector posted a trade surplus of 8.04 billion USD in the first nine months of this year, up 22.5% annually, reported the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

During the period, the total export-import turnover of agro-forestry-aquatic products hit 68.92 billion USD, down 7.5% year-on-year. Of which, 38.48 billion USD was from exports. Read full text



-Vietnam has received 41.2 million USD, equivalent to 80% of the total funding, from the World Bank for 10.3 million tonnes of CO2 as a result of its efforts to reduce carbon emissions in deforestation and forest degradation until 2025, according to Director of the Forestry Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) Tran Quang Bao.

At a workshop held in Hanoi on September 27, Bao said under the Emission Reductions Payment Agreement (ERPA) signed between Vietnam and the World Bank’s Forest Carbon Partnership Facility (FCPF) in October 2020, Vietnam could receive up to 51.5 million USD if the country is able to reduce 10.3 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions from six north central provinces.Read full text



-Six Vietnamese universities have been listed in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024 (THE WUR 2024) which include nearly 1,904 universities across 108 countries and territories.

In the rankings released on September 28, Duy Tan University and Ton Duc Thang University were placed between 601st and 800th, while Vietnam National University (VNU) - Hanoi in the 1,201st- 1,500th group, and VNU-HCM City, Hanoi University of Science and Technology and Hue University in the 1,501 group. Read full text



-National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on September 28 announced that it plans to launch a direct route between the central coastal city of Da Nang and Thailand’s Bangkok in November.

This move materialises the outcomes of talks between Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin on the sidelines of the recent high-level week of the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York, where the latter proposed the opening of additional flight routes between the two countries.Read full text



-The number of tourists to the capital city of Hanoi hit 18.9 million in the first nine months of 2023, up 36.5% year-on-year, reported the municipal Department of Tourism.

Of the figure, foreign tourist arrivals reached 3.2 million, marking a four-fold increase compared to the same period of last year and surpassing this year's target of 3 million, while the number of domestic visitors rose by 20.2% year on year to 15.7 million.Read full text



-Vietnamese athletes won one gold, one silver and two bronze medals at the 2023 Asian Games (ASIAD 2023) in Hangzhou, China, on September 28.

As of 8:45 PM on September 28, the Vietnamese delegation ranked 15th in the tally with one gold, two silvers and 11 bronzes.Read full text/.