Business Phu Tho province welcomes Japanese investments The northern midland province of Phu Tho always rolls out red carpet, and commits to creating favourable conditions for Japanese enterprises who want to expand their investment in the locality, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Bui Minh Chau has said.

Business Economic diplomacy helps tighten Vietnam - Cuba special ties: Deputy PM Economy is a diplomatic aspect helping tighten the special friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Cuba, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha said while visiting establishments of some Vietnamese businesses and meeting with the Vietnamese community in the Caribbean country.

Business Interest rate cut expected to stimulate demand for home loans Banks are reducing lending interest rates by 1-3% per year compared to 2022 to stimulate demand for home loans in the wake of the loan decline.