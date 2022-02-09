Society Workers in IPs, EPZs to get housing rental support for three months A support package worth 6.6 trillion VND (290.4 million USD) will be spent on providing housing rental subsidies for labourers who are working in industrial parks (IPs), export processing zones (EPZs) and key economic regions, according to the Ministry of Labour Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA).

Society Three bridges planned to improve transportation in HCM City Three new bridges in HCM City are expected to make travel more convenient, improve regional connectivity and reduce traffic jams.

Society Hanoi schools striving to leave no students behind Many schools in Hanoi have been making plans and preparations to welcome students back while still maintaining online teaching, as the COVID-19 pandemic still lingers.

Society Hanoi allows re-opening of Huong Pagoda on February 16, cinemas, theatres on February 10, The Huong Pagoda and spiritual sites in the special national relic site - Huong Son complex in My Duc district, Hanoi, will officially welcome back visitors from the 16th day of the first lunar month, which falls on February 16 this year.