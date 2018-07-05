Mozambican Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario (R) and Vietnamese Ambassador to Mozambique Le Huy Hoang at their meeting in Maputo on July 4 (Photo: VNA)

– Mozambican Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario has asked for continued help from Vietnam in the fields of agriculture, health care and education following fruitful outcomes of joint projects.Receiving Vietnamese Ambassador to Mozambique Le Huy Hoang in Maputo on July 4, the PM appreciated the assistance of Vietnam toward his country. He urged Vietnam to send more experts to Mozambique to share their experience and support local development.PM Carlos Agostinho do Rosario also requested that Vietnam continue to implement the second phase of a project on joint research and development of grain and food plants in Mozambique. The 2.2 million USD project has been running effectively in Zambezia province since 2014.The Mozambique leader encouraged Vietnamese firms, including those from the private sector, to invest in his country, particularly in coal and natural gas mining, crop cultivation and industry.Lauding Vietnam’s Military Industry and Telecoms Group Viettel through the mobile operator Movitel in Mozambique, he suggested the group continue its investment in developing the 4G network here.Movitel, the first joint venture of Viettel in Africa, started operation in May 2012. Since then, it has developed a network of more than 2,800 transmission stations and 27,650 km of cable and become Mozambique’s biggest mobile operator.On his part, Ambassador Le Huy Hoang stated Vietnam pays attention to reinforcing relations with Mozambique and wishes to increase engagements at regional and international forums, as well as in economic sectors, particularly in telecommunications, agriculture, trade and exchange of experts.The diplomat expressed his hope that the Mozambican PM and Government will continue to support the Vietnamese expatriate community in their integration and business operation.Earlier, the Vietnamese Ambassador met with General Secretary of Mozambique's ruling party FRELIMO Roque Silva, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Higino Francisco de Marrule and Minister of Foreign Affairs Jose Pacheco. The meetings discussed measures to improve ties between the two parties and specific cooperative activities in the development of agriculture, infrastructure, tourism and energy.-VNA